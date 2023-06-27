Where Was Run Rabbit Run Filmed?

Sarah Snook (‘Succession‘) stars in the psychological horror movie Netflix’s ‘Run Rabbit’ Run’ as Sarah, an experienced fertility doctor who has a fairly firm understanding of life and death. However, the single mother notices the increasingly strange behavior of her 7-year-old daughter Mia, who claims to have memories of another life and says that she is Sarah’s dead sister. This brings their family’s haunted past back to life as Sarah is forced to challenge her own beliefs and finally face a ghost from her past.

Directed by Daina Reid, the horror thriller film, besides Sarah Snook, features compelling onscreen performances from other cast members as well, including Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman, Greta Scacchi, Julia Davis, Shabana Azeez, and Trevor Jamieson. The movie unfolds in South Australia as Sarah is forced to navigate her past as well as focus on the present and be there for her troubled daughter. The aptness of the locations in the backdrop is bound to make one wonder about the actual filming site. If you are one such curious soul, we have you covered!

Run Rabbit Run Filming Locations

‘Run Rabbit Run’ was filmed entirely in Australia, particularly in South Australia and Victoria. As per reports, principal photography for the horror movie commenced in late January 2022. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

South Australia, Australia

A major chunk of ‘Run Rabbit Run’ was lensed in the state of South Australia, including its capital city, that is, Adelaide. Since most of the screenplay was reportedly written with the Riverland region of South Australia in mind, the production team set up camp in the region and showcased the region’s natural beauty and landscape throughout the movie. Over the months of February and March 2022, the cast and crew members were spotted taping several important scenes in and around the Riverland region by various locals and passersby.

To be specific, the rural town of Waikerie in the Riverland region served as one of the prominent production locations for the Sarah Snook starrer. Besides that, Walker Flat, Murray River, and Swan Reach, which are located near Riverland, also feature a number of times in the horror movie. In a February 2023 interview with Nightmarish Conjurings, the screenwriter Hannah Kent was asked where the storyline of the film was set.

Kent replied, “The first half of the film is set in suburban South Australia, around the coast, and then it moves into a much more dramatic landscape, which is the river land in South Australia, near the River Murray. We have these very large, dramatic cliffs and this beautiful river running through a lot of farmland and some arid land as well.” Furthermore, over the years, South Australia has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Talk to Me,’ ‘The Babadook,’ ‘Wolf Creek,’ ‘Wolf Creek 2,’ ‘Carnifex,’ and ‘You’ll Never Find Me.’

Victoria, Australia

Even though ‘Run Rabbit Run’ is entirely set in South Australia, the first few weeks of shooting took place in the state of Victoria, which is known to consist of numerous topographically, geologically, and climatically diverse areas. The filming unit reportedly set up camp in and around the capital of the state of Victoria, that is, Melbourne. Situated in the southeastern part of mainland Australia, the locales of Melbourne can be spotted in the exterior sequences of the thriller movie. Some of the landmarks and attractions you might notice are the National Gallery of Victoria, the World Heritage-listed Royal Exhibition Building, the Shrine of Remembrance, Flinders Street Railway Station, Princes Bridge, Federation Square, Queen Victoria Market, Crown Casino, and the State Library of Victoria.

