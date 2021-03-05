Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace) dons the role of a highly trained soldier on the path for revenge in Netflix’s new French action thriller ‘Sentinelle’. Directed and co-written by Julien Leclercq, who is no stranger to the fast-paced action genre, the movie is a breathless 80-minute tale of revenge that pits Klara (Kurylenko) against the powerful Russian oligarch, Leonod Kadnikov (Michel Nabokoff), as she tries to avenge the brutal rape and assault of her sister by his son Yvan Kadnikov (Andrey Gorlenko).

As Klara, who is stationed in Nice as part of Operation Sentinelle, follows the perpetrator of the attack on her sister Tanya (Marilyn Lima), she makes her way through France and finds herself in the French Riviera. If you’re curious about where this movie was filmed, we’ve got you covered.

Sentinelle Filming Locations

‘Sentinelle’ was shot in November and December of 2019. However, post-production was interrupted by the global pandemic, and the release of the movie was pushed to early 2021. The film, which is the director’s second consecutive Netflix production, was shot over 35 days in Belgium, France, and Morocco. Whilst most of the movie was shot on location, scenes pertaining to the protagonist’s time in war-torn Syria were filmed in the studio. Let us now dig a little deeper and get to know the details of these filming locations.

Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, France

As the original setting of the movie, Nice was also the location for much of the filming of ‘Sentinelle.’ This is where, after spending a mentally traumatizing period involved in the war in Syria, the movie’s protagonist Klara returns home to her mother and sister. She is stationed in Nice, France as part of Operation Sentinelle, which incidentally is a real-life military operation against domestic terrorism undertaken by the French and other European authorities since 2015. The idyllic and peaceful setting of the French town makes for poetic contrast to Klara’s turbulent past, and some might say also foreshadows the upcoming chaos (like “the calm before the storm.”)

Brussels, Belgium

The scenes from the fateful night where Klara’s sister Tanya is attacked, which sets into motion the events of the film, were shot in Brussels, Belgium. The nightclub scene just before was also filmed on location and featured a famous club called Carré just outside of Brussels in the town of Willebroek.

Casablanca, Morocco

Hot on the trail of her sister’s assailants, Klara eventually reaches their residence in Cote d’Azur. The latter part and climax of the movie feature some truly spectacular coastal shots meant to be of the French Riviera but which were actually filmed in the city of Casablanca in Morocco. Further digging reveals that to maintain the likeness of a wealthy Oligarch’s life in the luxurious French Riviera, a highly exclusive locality of Casablanca called Ain Diab was used as a filming location. Ain Diab is famous for its glitzy and fashionable coastline, known as the ‘Corniche,’ and makes for a very convincing French Riviera stand-in.

