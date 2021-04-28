Directed by William Brent Bell, ‘Separation’ is a horror film that revolves around Jenny, an eight-year-old girl, and her parents Maggie and Jeff, who have a troubled marriage. Caught up between disputes of her parents, Jenny usually likes to spend time alone, often entertaining herself with her imagination and puppets called Grisly Kin. Her life is turned upside down when Maggie tragically passes away in a road accident, after which the father-daughter duo tries to start a new life.

Unfortunately, soon afterward, petrifying characters and puppets come to life which threatens their peace with their diabolical schemes. The horror movie is full of mysteries from the start to the very end, which might make some of the viewers curious about its origin and filming details. If you are also wondering the same, we have got you covered.

Separation Filming Locations

‘Separation’ was filmed entirely in New York City, which is one of the most populous cities in America. The City That Never Sleeps is often described as the world’s finance, media, and cultural capital. Its Broadway Theater District, located in a neighborhood in Midtown Manhattan, has emerged as one of the focal points of the world’s entertainment industry in the last few decades. New York is one of the largest television and film production centers in the world, and it is responsible for producing hundreds of feature films every year.

The film industry of the city contributes generously to its overall economy and provides employment to hundreds of thousands of its residents. Since its a key multicultural, multilingual, and film production center, numerous movies have been filmed in the city over the years. Some of the well-known films include the family-comedy ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,’ ‘Sex and the City,’ the action-adventure film ‘The Avengers,’ the crime drama ‘The Godfather;’ and the musical romance of the 60s’ ‘West Side Story.’ Shooting for the film was done in several locations in New York. Let’s have a look at them.

Brooklyn, New York City

Filming for the horror movie was done in and around areas in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Fire Proof Stages, a movie studio and photography soundstage, was a key production location for the film. It is built with a DIY spirit and is spread over 17,000 square feet. Sitting at exactly at 119 Ingraham St #202, Brooklyn, the studio offers numerous amenities for a comfortable shooting experience for filmmakers.

Located in Bushwick, Brooklyn, the production facility has been used for shooting several films over the years. The long list includes the drama film ‘Clutter,’ the sci-fi mystery ‘Ava’s Possessions,’ comedy film ‘Sleepwalk with Me,’ ‘Ghost Team,’ ‘Pariah,’ and the romantic comedy ‘The Big Sick.’

Is Separation Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Separation’ is not based on a true story. It is an amalgamation of the ideas of screenwriters Nick Amadeus and Josh Braun and is entirely a work of fiction. Fans of the genre may already know that there is no dearth of movies based on a similar theme. Over the years of well-known shows and films such as ‘The Lodge,’ ‘Us,’ ‘Insidious,’ and ‘Them‘ have explored different horror subgenres and often use similar horror elements to fuel their fictional narrative.

In an interview, the director William Brent Bell while discussing ‘Separation,’ said that there was a huge influence of Josh and Nick’s background in the comic book industry on the script. He further explained that even though Jenny’s father is portrayed as an artist in the movie, the writers refrained from delving too deep into the details or specificities of his profession. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that most of the horrifying experiences that Jenny and her family go through are also the work of the screenwriter’s brilliant imagination. Hence, we can conclude that ‘Separation’ is not based on a true story.

