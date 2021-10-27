Where Was Snakes On A Plane Filmed?

If you are afraid of snakes, fasten your seatbelts. Director David R. Ellis brings a slimy, venomous, and spine-chilling vision to life in the 2006 action thriller ‘Snakes on A Plane.’ FBI Agent Neville Flynn (Samuel L. Jackson) escorts a pivotal witness to LA as the witness has agreed to testify against a notorious mob boss. In the meantime, the airborne journey turns into a literal nightmare when snakes unleash chaos amidst the passengers.

The B-movie-esque title pretty much gives the plot away. Still, a witty and dynamic story, coupled with stellar acting and a gripping pace, finally gives the movie its place in popular culture. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics and fans, its bonkers premise notwithstanding. As you may have guessed, most of the story unfolds in a plane, but you may wonder if the movie was filmed on an airplane. In that case, let us divulge before you what we know.

Snakes on A Plane Filming Locations

‘Snakes on A Plane’ was filmed in locations in and around the US and Canada, especially Hawaii and British Columbia. Filming commenced on June 13, 2005, and was wrapped up by August 24 of the same year. Reshoots were carried out in California in March 2006. More than 450 snakes were used for filming purposes, and almost two-thirds of the snakes shown in the film were CGI. However, thanks to a clause in his contract, Samuel. L Jackson did not have to come in contact with a live snake. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the film was shot!

British Columbia

A significant portion of shoots took place in and around locations in the Canadian territory of British Columbia. Most of the airplane sequences were filmed inside the comforts of a studio. Eagle Creek Studios, a mid-size private cinematic production hub located at 4210 Phillips Avenue in the suburbs of Burnaby, only about 18 kilometers away from downtown Vancouver, lent their premises for filming.

In another memorable scene, gangster Eddie Kim assails the District Attorney. The brutal and gore sequence was filmed at Burnaby Fraser Foreshore Park, a serene riverfront park located at 7751 Fraser Park Drive, by Fraser River, in the same Burnaby neighborhood. Additional sequences were filmed in Vancouver.

O’ahu, Hawaii

The majority of the exterior sequences shown early in the movie were filmed in Hawaii. The production team seemingly visited Hawai’i Pacific University, where they filmed scenes outside Prince Kuhio Federal Building. The administrative government building is located at 300 Ala Moana Boulevard in Hawaii.

Some scenes were also captured at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 300 Rodgers Boulevard in Hawaii. Also known as Honolulu International Airport, the air traffic hub is the primary aviation gateway in the city. Moreover, early establishing shots depict the peninsula in its full glory.

West Hollywood, California

The hype around the movie pretty much broke the internet, and thus, New Line Cinema decided to upgrade some sequences and obtain an R-rating. A make-out sequence in the airplane bathroom was recaptured as a full-blown sex scene, and Jackson could put more of his signature catchphrase in the movie. The reshoot took place in The Lot Studios, a vast independent movie studio located at 1041 North Formosa Avenue in West Hollywood.

