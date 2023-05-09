Where Was Soft and Quiet Filmed?

The psychological thriller movie, ‘Soft & Quiet,’ gives us a glimpse into an afternoon in the life of an elementary school teacher named Emily. She sets up an inaugural club meeting of women with the same opinions and belief systems. After setting up the club, all the members decide to move the meeting to Emily’s house and pick up refreshments for the part from the local store. While the women are at the store, a serious altercation is ignited between a woman from Emily’s past and the group. The situation soon accelerates and leads to a violent and unexpected chain of events.

Written and directed by Beth de Araújo, the horror thriller film features brilliant onscreen performances by Stefanie Estes, Olivia Luccardi, Dana Millican, Melissa Paulo, and Eleanore Pienta. The ordered visuals transition into chaotic imagery as the story progresses and the thrilling elements of the narrative take over. With most of the story unfolding in Emily’s residence and the local areas, the audience is bound to be left wondering about the actual filming sites of ‘Soft & Quiet.’ If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Soft & Quiet Filming Locations

‘Soft & Quiet’ was filmed in California, especially in and around Inverness. According to reports, the director Beth de Araújo shot the movie in one continuous take in real-time with little to no cuts over the course of four separate days. The production team commenced shooting on December 23, 2021, and wrapped up within a week or so, with the shooting starting in the evening at 6:34 p.m. on all days. Now, without further ado, let us take a look at all the specific locations where the thriller film was shot!

Inverness, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Soft & Quiet’ were lensed in the unincorporated community and census-designated place (CDP) of Inverness, which is situated in California’s Marin County. The school shown at the beginning of the movie, where Emily works, is the Inverness Elementary School. The gathering venue scene in the film was taped in and around St. Columba’s Episcopal Church & Retreat at 12835 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Inverness. Moreover, several important grocery store portions of the thriller movie were recorded in Inverness Store at 12784 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Inverness.

The cast and crew members of ‘Soft & Quiet’ were spotted lensing numerous key scenes for the film at 12916 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in the CDP of Inverness. As far as the scenes involving Lilly and Anne’s house are concerned, they were shot at 12765 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard. In a November 2022 interview with Forbes, Stefanie Estes (Emily) was asked how much of the script was improvised. She said, “Beth and I were just talking about this the other night. I would say about 70% of it was scripted and 30% improvised. Beth was adamant that we say lines that felt right for our characters, so she did allow us to make minor changes to the scripted lines that felt more aligned with the characters we were creating.”

She added, “Some of the talking and bantering that happened offscreen was also improvised. And of course, because we were shooting it without cutting, so we had to be ready to improvise should the moment present itself. Which did happen. For example, when Emily spills the mayonnaise jar when cleaning up, that was not scripted. It was an accident that happened in the moment – so the subsequent dialogue and actions were improvised.”

