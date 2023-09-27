Where Was Street Flow 2 Filmed?

The sequel to the 2019 film ‘Street Flow,’ Netflix’s ‘Street Flow 2’ is a French crime drama film that picks up two years after the events of the parent movie. After having come face to face with death, Demba is working hard to turn his life around and resisting his desire to walk the path of vengeance. On the other hand, Noumouké gets into a fight with rival neighborhoods and Soulaymaan takes the first of his many steps as a professional lawyer. Originally titled ‘Banlieusards 2,’ the drama movie focuses on the struggles of the Traoré brothers as they navigate the cycles of betrayal, revenge, and violence in their lives.

However, instead of losing all hope in life, the trio collectively fights for a brighter future in their suburb. The Leïla Sy directorial features compelling onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Kery James, Jammeh Diangana, Bakary Diombera, Kani Diarra, and Mahamadou Coulibaly. Given the usage of some interesting and contrasting locations, complementing each character’s journey in an apt way, the audience is bound to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Street Force 2.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Street Flow 2 Filming Locations

‘Street Flow 2’ was filmed in France and Senegal, particularly in the Île-de-France and the Thiès Region. The production of the sequel film kicked off in September 2022 and continued for a couple of months, before wrapping up in late November of the same year. However, in February 2023, the filming unit reunited and shot some additional scenes for the drama movie. Without wasting much time, allow us to walk you through all the specific locations where the drama unfolds in the Netflix production!

Île-de-France, France

A major chunk of ‘Street Flow 2’ was lensed in the Île-de-France, one of the eighteen French regions situated in the north-central part of the country. Since it is centered on the capital Paris, it is also known as the Paris Region. Given the fact that much of the story is based in a Parisian suburb, the production team utilized some locales of the capital for filming purposes.

The filming unit also stuck to the parent film’s filming site, Champigny-sur-Marne, a major city located a few miles away from the center of Paris. In late September 2022, the cast and crew were spotted recording several pivotal sequences in and around Le Steak du Baron at 22 Rue Albert Thomas in Champigny-sur-Marne. Furthermore, the district of Bois-l’Abbé in Champigny-sur-Marne served as yet another production location for the crime movie.

Thiès Region, Senegal

In order to tape the reshoots for ‘Street Flow 2,’ the director and his team traveled all the way to the Thiès Region in Senegal. To be specific, they utilized the locales of the village of Sindia, mainly the forest of Bandia. Situated in the western region of Senegal, the Thiès Region is administratively considered one of the oldest regions of the country.

Read More: Best French Movies on Netflix