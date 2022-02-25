Where Was Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Filmed?

‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ is a drama show that follows the remarkable story of the titular travel startup, which goes on to become one of the world’s most valuable tech companies. At the center of the action is Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), the dogged co-founder and CEO who refuses to take no for an answer. As the company grows, so do its problems, and the series culminates in a quintessential Silicon Valley storm. It is the first installment of the anthology drama series titled ‘Super Pumped.’

Based on Mike Isaac’s book titled ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,’ the Showtime series gives audiences a dramatized look at the fast-paced action and quick turning of fortunes that characterize the tech startup industry. The glitzy, urban environment that forms the story’s backdrop also provides a glimpse of the excessive lifestyle that some of the characters seemingly lead. If you’re wondering where these extravagant backdrops were recreated, we’ve got the story! Let’s take a look at the filming locations of ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.’

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Filming Locations

The anthology series is set majorly in California’s fast-paced tech startup world, and filming was also undertaken in the Golden State. Lensing reportedly kicked off in September 2021, and production went ahead cautiously due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Going by announcements by the cast members, it appears filming wrapped up around late January and early February 2022. Now let’s take a look at the specific locations that were used to bring the series to life.

Los Angeles, California

Season 1 of the anthology series was almost entirely filmed in Los Angeles, California. Apart from the world-class filmmaking facilities available in LA, the city also effortlessly provided the glitzy, urban backdrops that populate the show. It appears that the production team used multiple parts of the city to film on location.

Considering a significant part of the story is set in San Francisco, it seems LA was also used as a stand-in for the former. Scenes depicting the wealthy venture capitalist Bill Gurley’s (​​Kyle Chandler) residence were also seemingly filmed at a private residence in the city.

The series also shot a considerable amount in studios, which is understandable since a lot of the “action” goes down in slick offices and meeting rooms. The iconic Paramount Studios, located at 5555 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, was seemingly used to bring much of the series to life. A few scenes that depict Kalanick in Paris were also apparently filmed in the studio.

Los Angeles apparently provided almost all the backdrops that the series needed to portray a convincing picture of Silicon Valley circa 2011-2019 (roughly the time period the narrative covers). This comes as no surprise considering the city is well known for hosting some of the world’s wealthiest people, giving it enough glamor to help depict the lives of Silicon Valley players.

The proximity to the actual Silicon Valley, which is situated roughly around the southern shores of San Francisco Bay in California, also likely helped the show makers scout the real places they were trying to depict on the show and authentically recreate them in LA.

Read More: Is Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Based on a True Story?