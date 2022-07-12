Where Was Take the Night Filmed?

With Seth McTigue at the helm in the director’s feature-length debut, ‘Take the Night’ is a mind-bending, ambitious thriller movie fraught with twists and turns. The premise conceals an elaborate birthday surprise that eventually escalates into a situation of profound gravity. To surprise younger brother Robert, older brother William assembles a veteran kidnapping crew. However, contrary to William’s benign plan, the criminals seek to employ their own strategy.

If William cares about his family and its luxury, he must set aside the sibling rivalry and team up with Robert to deter the rogue kidnappers from taking a drastic step. Following its theatrical release, the film garnered much attention from critics and audiences, thanks to its relatively refreshing treatment of usual genre tropes. Most of the movie unfolds in urban areas, in increasingly dark and dingy places. However, you must wonder where the movie was filmed. In that case, allow us to probe further.

Take the Night Filming Locations

‘Take the Night’ was filmed in its entirety in and around California, especially in Los Angeles. Although the director hails from New York City, the production team seemingly found greener pasture in California. Rainer Lipski (‘Sleepwalker,’ ‘Coyote‘) handled most of the cinematography. At the same time, Julian Brown (‘The Basement,’ ‘A Christmas in New York’) took care of the production designing chore. For native and foreign filmmakers and producers, the movie production landscape of California is among the prime choices. The state is home to Hollywood’s historical movie production district, which still churns many productions yearly. Moreover, the state government entices qualified productions by offering a 25 percent transferable tax credit. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Los Angeles, California

Almost all of the movie was filmed in Los Angeles, an iconic metropolis in the eponymous valley near the coastline. The cast and crew charted the entire length of the city, filming scenes in residential and studio locations. For the sequences in Chad’s house, they opted to rent a property and dress it up. The process was different from the director’s early short films, where the director could use his own house, and there would be no need for dressing. Furthermore, the car chase action sequence took place over a wild night. They were working with a Lamborghini model, and the director felt like throwing up inside the car.

The pressure was intense, both literally and metaphorically, and the team sought to employ a stunt driver to overcome the tricky aspects of the scene. The crew also got hold of AKS Stages, a state-of-the-art production facility located at 9450 Chivers Avenue in the Sun Valley neighborhood of LA. The studio features three fully-equipped sound stages and a cumulative space of over 72,000 square feet to facilitate productions. The trailers were sourced from Zio Studio Services. A former equipment rental facility located at 5444 Vineland Avenue in North Hollywood, the facility has been closed since.

Read More: Is Take the Night Based on a True Story?