Where Was Temptation Island 2023 Filmed?

USA Network’s ‘Temptation Island‘ is a dating reality TV series where real-life couples and their relationships are put to the ultimate test when they are placed among a group of attractive singles in an exotic location. As the season progresses and the couples and singles spend time together, loyalty is tested and, at times, broken when the urge to give in to temptation becomes too much. With time, we get to know which couples make it out of the show together or break their existing relationship to start another with a new partner.

Hosted by Mark L. Walberg, the reality show includes an intriguing format and drama that ensues among the group, making it an entertaining watch. Given the picturesque locations that the show has featured in the past, it is natural for you to wonder where the fifth season was filmed. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information about the same!

Temptation Island Season 5 Filming Locations

‘Temptation Island’ season 5 was filmed entirely in Hawaii, especially on the island of Maui. The principal photography for the fifth installment of the dating series seemingly commenced in October 2022 and wrapped up in mid-November of the same year. Given the scenic landscape of gorgeous beaches, pristine waters, lush green islands, and lively culture, Hawaii is a suitable and popular filming site, especially for a show like ‘Temptation Island.’ Now, let’s take a closer look at all the specific places that feature in the USA Network series!

Maui, Hawaii

Like several previous seasons, ‘Temptation Island’ season 5 was lensed on Maui, the largest of Maui County’s four islands in the Central Pacific. The production team traveled across different locations on the island as the couples and singles spent some quality time together in various picturesque locations. Due to the large isthmus separating its northwestern and southeastern volcanic masses, the island is also known as the Valley Isle.

Thanks to the combination of geology, topography, and climate, Maui’s landscapes are vast and diverse, and it is famous for its stunning terrains, volcanic rocks, tropical climate, and massive mountain peaks in the backdrop. All these exotic features of the island are featured quite evidently in season 5 of ‘Temptation Island.’

Tourism is one of the primary economic sources of Maui, and it is known for the availability of numerous outdoor recreational activities such as windsurfing, snorkeling, surfing, and kitesurfing. Besides, you might spot some popular tourist destinations in the backdrop of a few scenes. Some are the Hāna Highway, Haleakalā National Park, Iao Valley, and Lahaina.

