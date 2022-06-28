Where Was The Andy Griffith Show Filmed?

Created by Sheldon Leonard, the classic sitcom ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ took up a major part of the popular imagination in the sixties. The boastful series stars Andy Griffith as Andy Taylor, a widowed sheriff living a moderately low-key life in the small township of Mayberry, North Carolina. With an enthusiastic cousin, a housekeeping aunt, a son, and a girlfriend, Andy’s life is full of events. Despite being placed in the contemporary era, the series oozes nostalgia for a bygone era.

After finishing its final run at number one in Nielsen ratings, (the other two shows getting the honor being ‘I Love Lucy’ and ‘Seinfeld‘), the series does not require an introduction to people of the older generations. Most of the series unveils in the small town of Mayberry, and you must be wondering whether that is a real township in North Carolina. If you were more than enamored by the community environment, and seek to go to the real places where the series was filmed, allow us to lead you to the destinations.

The Andy Griffith Show Filming Locations

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ was filmed in and around California, especially in Los Angeles county. Much like most other sitcoms, the classic 60s show was also filmed in California, despite it being situated elsewhere. For both accomplished and budding filmmakers, the western US state of California provides a hassle-free filming environment. Due to the state being situated near the coast, the city of Los Angeles and the surrounding communities get bright sunlight for a major part of the year.

California also provides a range of dramatic landscapes, from coastal stretches to jungles to shrubland to urban jungles, which can stand in for different parts of the country. Moreover, the state houses production facilities with cutting-edge technology. If that is not enough, the state government also promotes filming in the state by offering lucrative tax incentive programs. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the show was filmed.

Los Angeles County, California

Almost all of the show was filmed in the metropolitan Los Angeles County in California, the county that houses the City of Angels and its iconic movie production district of Hollywood. Most of the interior shots were constructed at the Golden Era Hollywood studio Desilu Studios. Since its inception in 1950 by Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, the couple behind the classic sitcom ‘I Love Lucy,’ the studio was also home to productions like ‘The Untouchables‘ and ‘Star Trek.’ It became defunct in 1967, and the site at 4024 Radford Avenue now houses the CBS Studios.

Several exterior sequences were lensed at RKO 40 Acres Backlot, a major former production facility and a historical landmark located at 9336 Washington Boulevard in the community of Culver City, in Los Angeles County. The 28.5-acre wide production ranch once facilitated productions such as ‘Gone With the Wind’ and ‘Screaming Eagles.’ The studio, known by a number of names, was demolished in 1976. Forest scenes were lensed at the Franklin Canyon Park, a 605-acre wide biodiversity hotspot located north of the Los Angeles County suburb of Beverley Hills.

