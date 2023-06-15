Where Was The Blackening Filmed?

Based on the 2018 eponymous short film by the comedy troupe 3Peat, ‘The Blackening’ is a comedy horror movie that revolves around a group of African American friends who decide to reunite for a Juneteenth weekend and escape from their daily lives. However, they end up getting trapped in a secluded cabin deep in the woods with a masked killer instead. The seven friends don’t have any other choice than to play by his rules when he demands them to rank their degrees of blackness.

The crew soon comes to the realization that it is not a game but a way in which they are helping him determine the right order to kill them. After all, the Tim Story directorial challenges the old trope that Black characters are often the first to die in horror films by placing an all-Black bunch of friends at the cabin, posing the question — if the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who gets murdered first?

Starring Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah, and Yvonne Orji, most of the film unfolds in the remote cabin where the friends are trapped with a killer out to get them. The friends’ desire for escapism ironically leads them to their entrapment, which is symbolically highlighted aptly by the eeriness of the cabin and the surrounding locations. So, if you wish to find out where ‘The Blackening’ was shot, we have got you covered!

The Blackening Filming Locations

‘The Blackening’ was filmed in California, especially in and around Los Angeles. Principal photography for the horror comedy movie seemingly commenced in November 2021 and wrapped up in early December of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the Grace Byers starrer!

Los Angeles, California

Almost the entirety of ‘The Blackening’ was lensed in the South Californian city of Los Angeles, with the production team traveling to various sites across the city and shooting different scenes, interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. As for the cabin scenes, they were taped at a real-life creepy cabin situated in the LA area that gave many cast members the chills in real life during the shooting, especially at night. In a conversation with Script in June 2023, the director Tom Story revealed how challenging the nighttime shooting for the movie was.

Story recalled, “It’s hell shooting at night! I don’t even know why I did that to myself. (laughs) It’s difficult because you don’t have as much time in terms of nighttime. You’re also tired. Your body is used to sleeping during those times, so you have to make sure to stay alert! Sometimes you’re not moving as fast as you think you are.”

“Nighttime shooting can bring a lot of obstacles, but you gotta do what you gotta do! The primary thing is that it gets cold! Even in the summertime, it’s colder than it normally is. We were shooting in the fall. We found that putting X Mayo in a lake at 2:00 in the morning wasn’t simple! Creating fight sequences at night when you’re cold…those kinds of things are difficult. More difficult than doing them in the daytime,” Story added.

In a June 2023 interview with Screen Rant, some of the cast members were asked if they felt scared or nervous during the shooting. Jermaine Fowler, who portrays Clifton, revealed, “One of the scariest times on set, me, Melvin, and Sinqua were on the side of the road of this suburban cul de sac we were shooting at, and we were lifting weights, just getting pumped for the next scene.”

Fowler expanded, “And security for the movie came by and told us that somebody next door was going to call the police on us because they didn’t know what we were doing. We were doing Ruff Ryder workouts on the road.” Apart from ‘The Blackening,’ LA’s locales have been featured in a number of movies over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Nope,’ ‘Tusk,’ ‘Megan Is Missing,’ and ‘Army of Darkness.’

