Set in the late Victorian period, ‘The Blue Lagoon’ is a romantic film that recounts the story of two young cousins who end up on a tropical island in the South Pacific after a shipwreck. For some time, they are under the guidance of fellow castaway Paddy Button, but when he dies and the duo approach adolescence, they are on their own to explore intimacy, loneliness, sex, and love. The journey of their self-discovery is captured against the backdrop of some beautiful beaches and islands. Naturally, you must be wondering where exactly is the survival drama filmed. If you find yourself wondering the same, we have got you covered.

The Blue Lagoon Filming Locations

‘The Blue Lagoon’ was shot in several locations in Oceania, Europe, and the Caribbean. It was made within a budget of $4.5 million and ended up earning $58.8 million in North America alone. The production for the movie took place sometime around June 1979. We dug into the information about where the movie was filmed, and here is what we have found.

Turtle Island, Fiji

An overwhelming majority of the shooting took place in Fiji. Located in Oceania, Fiji is an archipelago of 300 islands that is famed for its coral reefs with clear lagoons, mesmerizing ocean views, and palm-lined beaches. The production in the region mostly took place in Turtle Island. The island occupies an area of 500 acres that is mostly covered with forests. It also has pristine beaches that provide an ideal filming location for movies like this one. You can even experience the region’s natural beauty, as the island rents out 14 villas offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of living in one of the most exotic holiday destinations in the world.

Nanuya Levu, Fiji

The cast and crew shot some scenes on Nanuya Levu Island as well. The privately-owned holiday destination is the site of the luxurious Turtle Island Resort, which offers visitors an escape from the daily rut. The visitors not only get to bask in the sunlight on its beautiful beaches, but they can visit the sites where the Brooke Shields-starrer was filmed several decades ago. A number of island and beach scenes in the movie were shot there.

Comino Island, Malta

Comino Island is one of many filming locations for the Randal Kleiser directorial. Located between the islands of Malta and Gozo in the Mediterranean Sea, the tiny island is used for filming the scenes at the blue lagoon. It is officially a natural reserve and bird sanctuary of the Republic of Malta. However, thanks to its largely untouched ecosystem, Comino has served as the filming location for several movies like ‘The Count of Monte Cristo,’ ‘Troy,’ and ‘Swept Away.’

Champagne Bay, Vanuatu

Located on Espiritu Santo, the largest island of the Republic of Vanuatu, Champagne Bay is another place where the movie was filmed. The region is famous for its crystal blue water and white sands. In addition to Comino Island, the scenes in the movie involving the blue lagoon were also filmed here. As per reports, Champagne Bay attracts visitors from Australia on a regular basis who arrive at the popular tourist destination in cruise boats.

Jamaica

The Caribbean island nation of Jamaica is another location that hosted the production of the romantic survival drama film. In addition to the scenes shot in Fiji, the cast and crew filmed some beach sequences here as well. The shooting also took place in the jungles of the region. The lush rainforests and reef-lined beaches of Jamaica gave directors exactly what they wanted for the movie.

Read More: Best Incest Movies