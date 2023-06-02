Where Was The Boogeyman Filmed?

Based on the 1973 eponymous short story by Stephen King, ‘The Boogeyman’ is a supernatural horror movie helmed by Rob Savage that centers upon a high school student named Sadie Harper and her little sister Sawyer, who are struggling to cope with the recent passing away of their mother. Their father, Will, who is a therapist, is dealing with the pain in his own way and fails to give his children the love and support that they need from him. Things take a turn for the worse when a strange patient knocks on their house and asks for help, bringing in a horrifying supernatural entity that lurks in the shadows and preys on the family and their sufferings.

Featuring brilliant onscreen performances from talented actors like Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, and David Dastmalchian, the horror film unfolds mainly in the residence of the Harpers as the terrifying entity feeds on their fears. Apart from the eerie and progressive music, the dark visuals and jumpscares also keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. So, it is natural for you to be curious about the filming sites of ‘The Boogeyman.’ In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

The Boogeyman Filming Locations

‘The Boogeyman’ was filmed in Louisiana, particularly in and around New Orleans. As per reports, principal photography for the Rob Savage directorial commenced in February 2022 and wrapped up around mid-April of the same year. Now, without wasting time, let us walk you through all the specific locations that can be spotted in the horror movie!

New Orleans, Louisiana

The moss-draped trees, fascinating architecture, and the supernatural vibe of the city of New Orleans made it easier for the production team of ‘The Boogeyman’ to decide to shoot the film in the Crescent City. The high school scenes of the horror movie were reportedly lensed on location in McDonogh 35 Senior High School at 4000 Cadillac Street in New Orleans. Besides that, the filming unit possibly set up camp in one of the residential establishments in the city, which stood in for the Harpers’ household.

In a late May 2023 conversation with NOLA, the director Rob Savage shared how he and his team decided upon New Orleans as the movie’s primary production location. He said, “We wanted this to feel like Anytown, USA — like every Stephen King movie. You want it to feel like it could be anywhere, like it could be your hometown. But when I first got to New Orleans, the aesthetic qualities were so powerful, I was really pushing to get more and more of that in the movie.”

In the same interview, Savage expanded on the same subject, “There were some locations that I just thought were so cinematic I was just like, ‘We’ve got to shoot here,’ and my production designer was like, ‘Well, if you shoot there, everyone is going to know it’s New Orleans because that looks like New Orleans through and through,’ so I had to be dissuaded from a few locations.” Apart from ‘The Boogeyman,’ NOLA’s locales have been featured in a number of film projects over the years. Some notable ones are ‘Renfield,’ ‘The Hunt,’ ‘Mayfair Witches,’ and ‘The Originals.’

Read More: Is The Boogeyman Based on a True Story?