Helmed by the prolific filmmaker and screenwriter Paul Schrader, ‘The Card Counter’ is a crime drama film that revolves around a former serviceman turned professional gambler, William Tell (Oscar Isaac), who is riddled with guilt and resentment produced by the decisions he made while serving a military prison guard at Abu Ghraib. After serving his time in prison for the crimes he did and didn’t commit, Will takes up the life of a gambler by utilizing the skills he learned as a guard — counting cards.

The casino-themed thriller film is packed with powerful performances by prolific actors like Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe. Owing to the gripping narrative and Cinematographer Alexander Dynan’s jazzy and haunting visuals evoke intense anguish in the minds of the viewers, keeping everyone on edge till the end. Naturally, you must be curious to know where it was filmed. In that case, we have got you covered!

The Card Counter Filming Locations

‘The Card Counter’ was shot extensively on the Gulf Coast of the United States, specifically in the state of Mississippi. Filming commenced in The Magnolia State in February 2020. However, in mid-March 2020, the pause button was hit on the production when an actor tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, the production team managed to resume filming in June 2020 and finally wrap it up in July of the same year. Let us delve into the particular details of the filming locations.

Biloxi, Mississippi

‘The Card Counter’ was filmed in the city of Biloxi in Harrison County, Mississippi. The shooting of the casino-themed thriller film took place in several areas in Buck City. The Coast Coliseum seemingly served as the filming site for the grand Poker Tournament in the film, which features about 500 extras. The multi-purpose arena is situated at 2350 Beach Boulevard in the center of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Several scenes were reportedly shot at the IP Casino Resort Spa, located at 850 Bayview Avenue in Biloxi.

Also known as The Playground of the South, Biloxi has served as a filming site for many movie and TV productions such as ‘Midnight Special,’ ‘ Vanquish,’ ‘The Simple Life,’ ‘Baar Baar Dekho,’ and others. The state of Mississippi is a favored spot for shooting as it offers several locations to choose from, including casinos, beaches, and plantations. Filmmakers have the option to use some cities that could serve as a backdrop for films and television shows set in cities like Philadelphia, Memphis, and New Orleans.

The Mississippi Film Office (MFO) extends a helping hand for the filmmakers by offering a scout for location searching and trying to be a part of the production team. When compared to California or New York State, Mississippi is undoubtedly less expensive for filming. If we combine the aforementioned points with the friendly locals, spectacular locations, and skilled crew members, it is not surprising that Mississippi is a leading filming destination.

