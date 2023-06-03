Where Was The Choice (2016) Filmed?

Based on the 2007 eponymous novel by Nicholas Sparks, ‘The Choice’ is a 2016 romantic drama movie helmed by Ross Katz that revolves around a ladies’ man named Travis Shaw who doesn’t want to get into a serious relationship and a medical student named Gabby Holland who looks forward to settling down with her long-term boyfriend Dr. Ryan. The different personalities collide when Gabby moves next door to Travis and the two meet for the first time. Their encounter sparks an unexpected and irresistible attraction between them, turning their lives upside down.

Travis and Gabby’s bond gets stronger and stronger as they spend more time together. Now, the unlikely couple must make a decision and see if they are willing to go to extreme lengths to keep their love alive. Starring Benjamin Walker, Teresa Palmer, Maggie Grace, Alexandra Daddario, Tom Welling, and Tom Wilkinson, the romantic movie is primarily set in the small coastal town of Beaufort, North Carolina, with the protagonists’ neighboring houses and picturesque beaches being the primary backdrops. So, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘The Choice’ was filmed. In that case, we have got you covered!

The Choice Filming Locations

‘The Choice’ was filmed in North Carolina, especially if New Hanover County, North Topsail Beach, Southport, Wallace, Atlantic Beach, and Beaufort. Shooting for the novel-based movie reportedly commenced in October 2014 and wrapped up in a month or so, in November of the same year. Now, without much ado, let’s follow Travis and Gabby, and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where the couple get close to each other!

New Hanover County, North Carolina

A major chunk of ‘The Choice’ was lensed in New Hanover County, with the production team mainly setting up camp in the city of Wilmington. For instance, a key restaurant sequence for the romantic movie was recorded in Dockside Restaurant at 1308 Airlie Road. Down the same road, Bridge Tender Marina at 1418 Airlie Road served as yet another important filming site. Some prominent scenes were also taped in and around Airlie Gardens at 300 Airlie Road in Wilmington.

There are a couple of other locations in Wilmington that feature in ‘The Choice.’ They are Brasserie du Soleil at 1908 Eastwood Road Suite #118, Princess Street, and a house in downtown Wilmington. Moreover, numerous seaside scenes were shot in and around Hanover Seaside Club at 601 South Lumina Avenue in the town of Wrightsville Beach. As for some beach scenes, they were lensed on Masonboro Island State Natural Area in Masonboro Island. Fort Fisher State Recreation Area at 1000 Loggerhead Road in the town of Kure Beach is yet another site that appears in the movie.

Other Locations in North Carolina

To tape additional portions for ‘The Choice,’ the director and his team traveled to other locations across North Carolina. For instance, the beach scene where Travis and Gabby meet for the very first time was lensed on Topsail Island, North Topsail Beach. Furthermore, the production team chose to shoot some important scenes in the city of Southport due to its coastal vibe and the town of Wallace because of its rustic buildings and rural settings.

Keeping in mind the boardwalk and amusement park, the cast and crew decided to tape several pivotal sequences in the town of Atlantic Beach, which provided the ideal backdrop for the movie’s climax. In addition, since the story is set in the coastal town of Beaufort, it is highly possible that they used some locales of the same town.

