Alexandra Daddario is one of the young, rising talents of Hollywood who has recently achieved fame via her appearances in popular TV shows including ‘True Detective’, ‘White Collar’, ‘American Horror Story’ and has managed to garner mainstream attention with roles in movies like ‘Baywatch’, the ‘Percy Jackson’ series and ‘Texas Chainsaw 3D’. She has proved herself to be an exceptional talent in all movies she’s been in but still hasn’t been able to burst out with a career-defining role that could have further pushed her career in mainstream Hollywood cinema. Many of her movies have suffered from poor writing which in turn affected the possibilities of her performances.

However, she has never been disappointing in any movie; even in the most abysmal movies, she has somehow managed to stand out with her raw charisma and innate charm which is what makes her such an exciting talent. So with all that said now, let’s take a look at the list of top Alexandra Daddario movies and TV shows. You can stream some of these best Alexandra Daddario movies on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime.

12. Baywatch (2017)

It does feel awkward to include ‘Baywatch’ in a best of movies list because this is an absurdly hilarious exercise in mediocrity by Seth Gordon. But I’ll be lying if I said that I didn’t enjoy the film at all; I did. And part of the credit here goes to Alexandra Daddario who is stunningly sensual and remarkably hilarious as Summer Quinn and is one of the major supporting characters of the film. Sure, it isn’t a challenging role but it demands an enormous amount of charm and quirkiness which she delivers in abundance.

11. Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

Don’t get me wrong; ‘Texas Chainsaw 3D’ doesn’t remotely come close to its game changing original. It’s over-ambitious, half-baked and kind of cliched at places, but it still manages to entertain with some genuinely thrilling moments that aren’t particularly original or inspiring but are satisfying enough. Daddario has the lead role here and though she isn’t given the best written role, her performance is far from disappointing. In fact, she’s quite good in the role. She fearlessly carries the film forward and takes it on with all its flaws, and manages to make it an entertaining performance that manages to keep the film from sinking.

10. The Choice (2016)

Ross Katz’ sappy melodrama depicts the relationship between two neighbors who struggle to realize the love they have for each other. Travis and Gabby, played by Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer respectively, are the central characters of the film, and Alexandra Daddario plays Travis’ ex-lover who breaks up with him after discovering his relationship with Gabby and encourages him to be with her since he’s so desperately in love with her. The film, though quite cliched and melodramatic in its approach, works partly due to the performances and its charming look at relationships and the struggle we’ve all had to endure in the name of love.

9. Hall Pass (2011)

‘Hall Pass’, directed by the Farelly brothers, tells the story of two husbands who are allowed a free pass by their wives to break out and do whatever they want. Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis star in the lead roles here, and Daddario plays a minor but relevant supporting part as the young, gorgeously charming babysitter of Wilson’s children. As Paige, she certainly impresses us with her performance which is so deliciously hilarious and endearing. She infuses the role with her inherent charm and girlishness, and it makes for a lovely, entertaining watch.

8. Burying the Ex (2014)

Joe Dante’s horror comedy tells the bizarre story of a horror fan whose lover wakes up from the dead as a zombie and pursue their relationship for eternity. Olivia plays a woman caught up in a complex love triangle, and she delivers an impressive performance here; one that rightly fits in Dante’s bizarrely quirky vision. Though the film is quite a mess at places, it has heart and doesn’t let you down. It’s an absolute fun ride, perfecting the blend of horror and humor in a way that charms you with its naivety and silliness.

7. San Andreas (2015)

Daddario fiercely took on the challenge of sharing screen space with Dwayne Johnson. She plays Blake Gaines, the daughter of Johnson’s character, and her performance here is surprisingly good. Like many of the movies she’s been in, her character here isn’t the strongest aspect of the film, but she manages to display a sense of vulnerability that makes her performance more than watchable. Though the film wasn’t particularly well received, the commercial success once again helped her gain more popularity, and she’s now expected to return for a sequel to this movie.

6. Percy Jackson Series (2010-2013)

Arguably among her most popular movies, the Percy Jackson film series consists of two movies: ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief’ and its sequel, ‘Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters’. Both films were commercially successful, and it helped Daddario achieve more fame and recognition. She stars as Annabeth Chase in both the movies, and though her role isn’t backed by a strong script, her performances in both movies stand out. Her performance in the first movie in particular was notable, and was one of the charming aspects of the movie. She was also nominated for the role in the Choice Breakout Female category for the 2010 Teen Choice Awards.

5. Bereavement (2010)

Featuring probably Daddario’s finest performance to date, ‘Bereavement’ is a film that is intensely shocking and horrifying, both in terms of its pure shock value and emotional power. The film follows a young boy who is kidnapped and forced to witness the brutal tortures conducted by his psychopathic captor. The film is quite thrilling and manages to grab our attention right from the first scene, despite some of the scenes coming off as frustratingly generic and banal. The film succeeds exceptionally well at building a dreadful atmosphere that keeps its blistering narrative from falling apart, and Daddario’s performance here ensures that the film isn’t held back from realizing its own ambitions.

4. Parenthood (2010-2015)

Daddario had a recurring role as Rachel in this NBC comedy drama that ran for six seasons between 2010 and 2015. The series is loosely inspired by the Ron Howard directed 1989 comedy drama of the same name, and it received highly positive reviews from critics who praised the writing and performances throughout the series. Daddario has only five episodes in the show but this striking role, along with her more significant part in ‘White Collar’, helped her further push her career in television.

3. American Horror Story: Hotel (2015-2016)

Daddario stars in a different avatar here as Natacha Rambova, the wife of silent film actor Rudolph Valentino and a film costume and set designer with a peculiar interest in spiritual activities. She appears in only three episodes but manages to leave her mark in the film with a tone-defining performance in which she displays fierce strength and remarkable vulnerability as an actor. She looks stunningly gorgeous in this distinctive make up and portrays Rambova with distinctive charm and precision.

2. White Collar (2009-2011)

‘White Collar’ is possibly one of the most underrated TV shows of this century; it’s remarkably clever, extremely well written and thoroughly well handled. Daddario has a minor but significant role in the series as Kate Moreau, the girlfriend of the main character, Neal Caffrey. She features in seven episodes and though her performance isn’t particularly challenging or notable here, it was an important part for her that garnered popularity and which also led her to starring in more significant roles, most notably in the first season of ‘True Detective’.

1. True Detective (2014)

Season 1 of HBO’s gorgeously hypnotic crime drama is possibly one of the greatest seasons in television history. Daddario plays detective Martin Hart’s mistress, and though her screen time is limited, she plays a significant part here, and it helped her gain more popularity. Despite her limited screen time, Daddario marks her presence as Lisa Tragnetti. She’s incredibly sensual, charming but stays within the realms of her character and makes her completely believable which is all what the role asked for.

