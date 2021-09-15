Where Was The Eyes of Tammy Faye Filmed?

Directed by Michael Showalter, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ is a biographical drama film that follows televangelist couple Jim and Tammy Bakker through their meteoric rise in fame and fortunes and subsequent fail from public grace when their fraudulent activities are detected. Based on the eponymous 2000 documentary, the film focuses on Tammy, or Tamara Faye Bakker, whose infectious optimistic persona makes her the face of the Evangelical organization.

As the husband and wife raise millions for their church, their lives become increasingly opulent, and the film details their eccentric lifestyles and luxurious surroundings in great period detail. Curious about where the filmmakers found the locations for the film? Here is where ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ was shot!

The Eyes of Tammy Faye Filming Locations

The film’s central characters spend a significant part of their heyday in North Carolina, and the production of the film also took place in the state across multiple locations. Principal photography began in October 2019 and seemingly continued through December. Let’s take a look at the specific filming locations used to bring the movie to life.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Jim and Tamara Faye Bakker are depicted living in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a significant portion of the film. The shooting also took place in the bustling city where various locations were seemingly used to depict the vintage-era surroundings of the Bakkers and their organization.

Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Filming also took place in the town of Mount Pleasant, located in Cabarrus County. The Carolina Country Inn & Suites, located at 8514 Highway 49 in Mount Pleasant, was seemingly used for filming, as was the Pleasant Memories ice cream shop situated at 7995 West Franklin.

Concord, North Carolina

The filmmakers also shot at the campus of Barber-Scotia College in the nearby city of Concord in Cabarrus County. The college is located at 145 Cabarrus Avenue West, and despite the short time the production team spent there, the vintage aesthetic provided by the college was of significant value for the film that takes place over many decades.

Other Locations in North Carolina

The port city of Wilmington, in New Hanover County, was also seemingly used for filming. Filming of the Bakkers’ waterside residence, as depicted in the movie, was likely filmed on location here.

