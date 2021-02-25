Starring Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins, ‘The Father’ is a drama film that revolves around Anthony, an aging man with dementia, and his daughter, Anne. Anthony’s disease is causing disorientation which makes him question the very fabric of reality. As he rejects all assistance, Anne, who is moving to Paris, is now losing her patience with her father. Since her father’s condition is a reason for concern, Anne knows she needs to find someone who will look after him. The perplexing tale of an old man struggling with dementia is engaging enough to hold anyone’s attention to the very end.

As the film showcases the everyday struggle of an aging patient living with dementia, most of the filming for ‘The Father’ was done in interior locations. Although there are exterior shots as well, they are very few in comparison. If the deceptive and cunning storytelling, along with the impressive cinematography, has made you wonder where ‘The Father’ was filmed, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Father Filming Locations

‘The Father’ was filmed extensively in England. As one of the key financial centers of the world, it has had considerable influence on global politics, economics, fashion, culture, and entertainment. With some of the world’s well-known studios, the country has played an essential role in the global entertainment industry.

Since England is one of the key film production centers in the world, it is not surprising that some of the most successful movies in the world have been filmed there. The extensive-list includes, ‘Harry Potter,’ The Dark Knight Rises,’ ‘The Bourne Ultimatum,’ ‘Inception’ among many others. Aware that the movie enthusiasts will want to know the exact filming locations, we investigated further. Let’s have a look at what we found.

Hayes, West London

The movie was filmed primarily in Hayes, Hillingdon. West London Film Studios, a popular television and film studio, was used for shooting several important scenes in the film. With a studio space of 105,000 square feet, it offers office-space, six-stages in addition to the hospital location, which is entirely made for the purpose of providing sets for everything related to medicine.

The hospital locations of the West London Film Studios have been used by the television series ‘Silent Witness’ and ‘Luther’. Apart from the studio, several other scenes were filmed in Hayes, Hillingdon.

Blythe House, London

Several exterior scenes in the film were also shot outside Blythe House. Located at 23 Blythe Road in West Kensington, the labyrinthine building has been used for filming television series like ‘The New Avengers’, ‘Minder’ and many others in the late 70s and early 80s. Even shows like ‘The Crown’ and the ITV drama ‘The Halcyon’ have filmed several exterior shots outside Blythe House. Since the 1980s, the British Museum, Science Museum, and Victoria and Albert Museum use it as an archive and store.

