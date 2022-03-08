Where Was The Last Kingdom Season 5 Filmed?

‘The Last Kingdom’ is a historical drama that follows a fictional account of the tumultuous and violent relationship between the Vikings and the Anglo-Saxons. Based on ‘The Saxon Stories’ series of novels by Bernard Cornwell, the show is set around the 9th and 10th centuries AD and has become quite popular because of its detailed depictions of the time period.

From the appearance of the characters to the surroundings with various towns, villages, and castles, the show draws a lot of its authenticity through its seemingly accurate aesthetic. Season 5 is the final chapter of the series, and its filming has been even more complex than previous iterations. If you’re wondering about the locations used to bring ‘The Last Kingdom’ season 5 to life, we’ve got the story!

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Filming Locations

The Last Kingdom season 5, like previous seasons, is set largely in the United Kingdom, albeit a thousand years ago. In order to get the required aesthetic, filming was carried out mainly in Hungary, with a few scenes also being shot on location in the United Kingdom.

The production was made all the more complicated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and filming was undertaken using strict health protocols. Principal photography got underway around December 2020 and wrapped up in June 2021. Now let’s take a look at the specific filming locations that were used for lensing season 5.

Etyek, Hungary

Despite much of the show being set in historic England, filming for season 5 was undertaken predominantly in Hungary. Executive Producer Nigel Marchant earlier explained that Hungary was used as the main filming location since it was difficult to gauge what England would have looked like during that time period.

Season 5 was filmed predominantly at Korda Studios, which are located in the wine-making village of Etyek about 18 miles west of Budapest. The studios, situated at Korda út 1572. Hrsz. offer one of the largest soundstages in the world.

Additionally, the facility includes vast backlots where sets can be constructed, and even one already set up as a medieval backdrop. The main courtyard and interiors of the show’s famous Bebbanburg castle were seemingly recreated in the studios as well.

Other Locations in Hungary

A few other locations in Hungary have also been used to film previous seasons of ‘The Last Kingdom,’ most of which are located near Budapest.

Sets built near the village of Göböljárás stood in for Winchester, while a popular tourist destination called Dobogókő formed the backdrop for scenes depicting Wessex. It is possible these locations were also used in the filming of season 5.

County Durham, United Kingdom

Interestingly, despite the complex production procedures due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the production crew for season 5 also managed to film a few scenes in the United Kingdom.

The Blackhall Beach in the historic County Durham was used to film a few scenes on location. The beach, known for its distinct appearance and dark sands, is situated on the North-East coast and hosted some dramatic shots on the rocky shores.

It’s a wrap! TLK5’s in the digital can. The last block was a monster, eclipsing in complexity/scale all I’ve directed on this great show since I joined in 2016. The last season is ending in EPIC style! Big thanks to the top team that worked with tireless devotion to make it so. pic.twitter.com/YRHAU5nr7K — Jon East (@joneastuk) June 22, 2021

