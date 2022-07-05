Where Was The Searchers Filmed?

‘The Searchers’ is director John Ford’s classic Western where a battle-hardened ex-Confederate soldier by the name of Ethan Edwards must find his niece in the aftermath of a gang of Comanche slaughtering her family and abducting her. Since its release, the 1956 movie has often been ranked high in lists of the greatest Westerns ever made and considered “the greatest ever made” by many.

Based on the eponymous 1954 novel by Alan Le May, the epic Western remains engrained in the minds of the viewers for the compelling performances, masterful camerawork, taut writing, and the spectacular vistas it showcases. In the film, Ford captures the West in all its stark beauty and the rugged scenery gives an idea of the toughness required to survive in the Wild West. So, you might be curious about where the movie was filmed. Let’s find out!

The Searchers Filming Locations

The major portion of ‘The Searchers’ is set in Texas but the filming of the movie was primarily done in Monument Valley, which spans the breadth of two states — Arizona and Utah. Additional locations include some places in Utah, Colorado, and Montana, as well as closer to Hollywood in California. A portion of the filming also took place in Canada. Here are the details of the specific filming sites!

Monument Valley, Arizona-Utah

Located on the border of the two states, Monument Valley was a favorite of Ford, who shot a number of his Westerns in the area. The major part of the movie was shot here, the valley’s vast landscape and peaks jutting out in various places providing the stunning backdrop to the story. So associated is the place with Ford that there is even a John Ford Point in the valley and it is featured in the movie — the place where the Comanche group set up their camp.

Monument Valley is also where the house of Ethan’s brother Aaron is located. It is also where the opening and closing shots of the movie take place, both mirroring each other as Ethan arrives on and departs from the screen all alone as his lone figure is contrasted with the miles of desert stretching in front of him. The place by which Ethan finally catches up with Scar, the leader of the Comanche group, is also in the region, with the confrontation filmed at the Twelve Dancers, a formation of columns in the valley.

Other Locations in Arizona

Mexican Hat, Utah

The San Juan River, upon which the scarcely populated area of Mexican Hat is situated, also served as a filming location. Mexican Hat is not too distant from Monument Valley. Thus, the San Juan River served as the shooting site for the river scene in the movie, where the posse fronted by Ethan is chased by the Native Americans. The scene where a shootout takes place between the two parties as the Native Americans try to cross the river was also shot in the region.

Aspen, Colorado

The coming of winter signals the point in the movie where Ethan and Martin, the adopted brother of his niece Debbie, have to halt their search for her. To capture the essence of winter arriving on the scene, filming was done in Aspen, Colorado, where the coming snow was captured to signal the end of the duo’s journey for the time-being. Filming in Colorado was not limited to Aspen as other parts of the state, such as Gunnison, also served for scenes involving snow as well as buffalo herds.

Other Locations in Colorado

Los Angeles County, California

While the landscape of the West was primarily captured in Monument Valley, the sprawling city of Los Angeles in Southern California served as the filming location for a pivotal scene. The sequence near the end of the film, wherein Ethan finally ends his quest and takes possession of Debbie, was filmed in Griffith Park, which is located in Hollywood. In fact, the park contains the famous Hollywood sign.

Alberta

The one filming location outside the US, the Elk National Park in Alberta, provided the filmmakers with footage of Bison.

Read More: The Searchers Review: One of the Greatest American Western Ever Made