Where was The Taking of Deborah Logan Filmed?

‘The Taking of Deborah Logan’ is a 2014 found footage horror movie that follows a young student named Mia as she attempts to make a documentary about a woman with Alzheimer’s. As the film crew attempts to record Deborah’s daily activities, ominous phenomena seem to surround her. Soon enough, the unsuspecting filmmakers realize that there are paranormal forces afoot.

The feature film directorial debut of Adam Robitel, ‘The Taking of Deborah Logan’ paints a disturbing picture. The story is set in a quiet suburban town, the kind where everyone knows each other. This makes the events that unfold seem all the more gruesome. If you’re curious about where the film was shot, we’ve got news for you. Here are the locations where ‘The Taking of Deborah Logan’ was filmed.

The Taking of Deborah Logan Filming Locations

The film was shot almost entirely in North Carolina despite the story being set in the fictional small town of Exuma, Virginia. A number of stunt doubles for the central characters, as well as special effects for some of the film’s more intense scenes, were used in the production. A particularly memorable scene in the film was also put together in Canada. Now let’s take a look at the specific locations that were used to bring the movie to life.

Charlotte, North Carolina

The film crew reportedly spent a good amount of time shooting in and around the city of Charlotte in North Carolina. Since the film centers around a few major locations, it appears that a residence was used to depict the exterior of Deborah’s house.

A significant portion of the lensing was also carried out at Creative Network Studios, which are located at 4202 Barringer Drive. It is likely that interior scenes of the house were shot mostly in the studio. A local hospital was also seemingly used to shoot a few scenes.

Other Locations in North Carolina

A few scenes of the film’s finale are set in an abandoned mine. These scenes were likely filmed on location. The crew also seemingly spent some time filming in rural North Carolina in order to depict scenes in which victims are found in the wilderness.

Toronto, Ontario

Finally, the film’s most shocking scene was partly put together in Toronto. Though technically not a filming location, the Soho VFX studio at 50 Edwin Avenue in Toronto helped with the effects for the memorable scenes that depict the film’s titular character transforming into a frightening creature. If you’ve seen the film, you know what we’re talking about.

