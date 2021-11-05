Where Was The Unlikely Murderer Filmed?

‘The Unlikely Murderer’ (alternatively titled ‘Den Osannolika Mördaren’) is a Swedish language crime drama series based on Thomas Pettersson’s novel of the same name. It tells a fictionalized account of the assassination of Sweden’s Prime Minister Olof Palme and examines the role of suspected killer Stig Engström in what remains of the most baffling murder cases in Swedish history.

The series is set in 1980s Sweden and features a stunning on-screen recreation of that era with appropriately picked locations and well-designed sets. If you watched the series and developed a curiosity for more information about the show’s backdrops, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything we know about the filming sites of ‘The Unlikely Murderer.’

The Unlikely Murderer Filming Locations

Principal photography on ‘The Unlikely Murderer’ reportedly took place in the first half of 2021. The five-part mini-series was primarily filmed on location in Sweden in the capital city of Stockholm. The makers’ decision to shoot in Stockholm is understandable as most of the real events that inspired the series transpired in the city. Let’s take a closer look at the show’s exact filming spots.

Stockholm, Sweden

The series was extensively filmed on-location in Stockholm, which is located near Lake Mälaren. Filming took place at the intersection between Sveavägen Street and Tunnelgatan Street in Norrmalm borough, which lies in central Stockholm. The street corner is the exact spot where the assassination of Olof Palme took place.

The show’s art and decor team revamped the exteriors of various local stores and businesses on the street to give them an 80s aesthetic. The production team also procured era-appropriate cars to enhance the authenticity of its portrayal.

The filming of indoor scenes likely took place on sets created on soundstages. Some portions were shot at Stockholm Frihamnen, aka Stockholm’s free port located on the Baltic Sea in the city’s northeastern part. The cast and crew shot some footage at Zum Franziskaner, a traditional Swedish diner situated at Skeppsbron 44 in the city.

Some sequences were likely also filmed in and around Stockholm County. David Fincher’s ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo‘ was shot in Stockholm. The filming of Netflix’s popular teen drama ‘Young Royals‘ also takes place in the Swedish capital.

