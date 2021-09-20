Where Was The Voice Season 21 Filmed?

NBC’s ‘The Voice’ is a multi-Emmy Award-winning musical series that brings together fresh talent and legendary singers. The reality show is one of the most famous of its kind and initially started as the American version of ‘The Voice of Holland.’ Contestants, who are helped along the way by celebrity coaches, compete for a chance at the $100,000 prize, and a record deal with the Universal Music Group.

The show is especially exciting because the audience gets to vote for their favorite contestants online or via phone, SMS, and purchases of the artist’s performances on iTunes, making the whole process inclusive. Curious about where the competition itself takes place? Here’s where ‘The Voice’ season 21 is filmed.

The Voice Season 21 Filming Locations

‘The Voice’ is filmed in a studio setting, in front of a live audience. Season 21 is especially exciting because it is the first season to feature a live audience since the Covid 19 pandemic began. The fans play a huge part in creating the show’s electric atmosphere, and there is significant excitement about having them back in the studio. However, strict health guidelines are put in place for all audience members.

Blind auditions for season 21 kicked off on June 21, 2021, and saw all the coaches on set, ready for filming, including series regulars Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and newcomer coach Ariana Grande. Now let’s take a look at the specific filming locations of the show.

Universal City, California

Filming for the show takes place at the legendary Universal Studios, which have hosted the show since its inception in 2011. The studios are located at 100 Universal City Plaza in Universal City in Los Angeles County, California. Seasons 19 and 20 were filmed without a live studio audience, but fans whose ticket requests are accepted will now be able to be part of a live audience once again, provided they meet all the safety protocols.

The big news in season 21 is the replacement of Nick Jonas by Ariana Grande on the coaching squad, which has caused quite a ripple amongst the show’s fans. The Grammy Award-winning singer also shared some behind-the-scenes clips on her social media, including glimpses of filming one of the show’s outdoor-themed promos.

