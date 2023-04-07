Where Was The Wedding Ringer Filmed?

‘The Wedding Ringer’ centers on Doug Harris, an awkward nerd who is about to marry the prideful and bossy Gretchen Palmer. However, he has no best man to stand by his side on the altar due to his lack of social interaction. He hires Jimmy Callahan, who runs Best Man, Inc., a company that caters to men like Doug. As the days go by, Jimmy charms everyone, but when the wedding is around the corner, it all turns into mayhem. What unfolds is not just a hilariously disastrous wedding but also a bromance between the two men.

The 2015 Jeremy Garelick directorial is a comedy film that will leave you in a laughing fit. The modern and grandiose choice of locations perfectly complements the comical scenes. If you wonder where the Kevin Hart and Josh Gad starrer movie was shot, here’s all you need to know.

The Wedding Ringer Filming Locations

The filmmakers had selected Chicago as the backdrop, but California, and specifically Los Angeles County, was chosen at last because the producers received a $2.8-million tax credit. Other reasons to select the Golden State are its rich history when it comes to the film industry, its diverse talent pool, and its top-notch infrastructure. The crew seemingly began the principal photography on September 10, 2013, and wrapped up on October 31, 2013.

Los Angeles County, California

The team reportedly shot the entire movie in Los Angeles County, as it is the home to Hollywood, with several film-friendly policies and iconic landmarks. A lot of these sequences were filmed in the city of Los Angeles itself. The wedding reception scene occurred at 1828 Oak Street, a small area that has a laid-back and bohemian vibe. 506 South Grand Avenue also served as a filming site in the rehearsal dinner scene, and the street is home to numerous notable landmarks.

The church at which Doug and Gretchen’s wedding takes place is known as Hollywood United Methodist Church, and it stands proud at 6817 Franklin Avenue. Moreover, most of the apartments and houses featured in the movie were from Los Angeles city. Lurch’s home is recorded at a spacious property on 5238 College View Avenue, which is a residential area with a quiet and suburban feel.

The filmmakers chose the apartment on 100 West 1st Street for Doug’s residence. Gretchen’s home was taped around another residency, with hillside homes, historic architecture, and parks at 2720 Monte Mar Terrace. Lastly, the team utilized the residence on 3786 May Street, an area lined with single-family houses and apartments for Edmundo’s home.

Major portions of the film were also captured in Torrance, a city known for its diverse neighborhoods, culture, and serene beaches. The girls’ bachelor party sequence, where they fight in the mud while wearing jumpers, was shot in Torrance at 1351 Sepulveda Boulevard. They also lensed some sequences in Santa Monica, a major center for technology and entertainment industries. Some of its attractions are the Santa Monica Museum of Art, the Bergamot Station arts center, and the Annenberg Community Beach House.

Another prominent shooting site in the movie was Marina Del Rey, renowned for its beautiful marina that offers multiple waterfront recreation opportunities like boating, kayaking, and paddle boarding. Other comedy films that were shot in Los Angeles County include ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘Murder Mystery.’

