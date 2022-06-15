Where Was The Wrath of God Filmed?

Sebastián Schindel directed ‘The Wrath of God’ (‘La Ira De Dios’), a taut thriller drama that has no relation to Warner Herzog’s period piece classic. The Argentine original Netflix movie, rather based on a novel by Guillermo Martínez, chronicles a young woman whose life takes an abrupt southward turn as the past catches up to the present. Her relatives begin to die one after the other, and she figures that evil is at play. At this juncture, her suspicion falls on a writer painted in shades of gray.

Consequentially, he also happens to be her former boss, putting her in a precarious situation. The movie shines in the production designing department, while the star-studded cast ensemble includes known faces from the Argentine film industry. The movie unfolds against an urban backdrop, taking the viewers to auditoriums, offices, and old residences. However, you must be eager to know where the movie was filmed. In that case, allow us to probe further.

The Wrath of God Filming Locations

‘The Wrath of God’ was filmed in its entirety in Argentina, especially in and around the city of Buenos Aires. Filming went underway in late 2021. Santiago Serret came on board as the location manager, and he helped the team hunt down several lesser-known buildings and hidden gem locations in the city. From skyrocketing mountains to snow-laden valleys, lakes, waterfalls, and dense jungles, Argentina seems to have a range of landscapes to make a cinematic production outright breathtaking. The country has a history of filmmaking, and thanks to its booming economy, giant streamers like Netflix has begun to invest in the local film industry. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Almost all the filming took place in and around Buenos Aires, a vibrant metropolis known for its stately colonial architecture and round-the-clock nightlife. In fact, the engrossing allure of the nocturnal city has earned it the nickname of the city that never sleeps. The cast and crew filmed scenes all around the city, from hidden venues to neon-lit streets to abandoned apartment buildings. The sequence of an arson accident was filmed at night, and a fire crew was present on the scene. However, the production unit has been tight-lipped about details of the production. Apart from being a central point of cultural and artistic flourish in South America, Buenos Aires also showcases a range of cuisine you must check out if you ever head to the city.

You can head to the traditional taverns to sample the spicy cuisine; some even feature live music programs. There are also underground hotspots and cerebral nightclubs that cater to all sections of the society. You can even stumble upon a gig venue to get a taste of the underground music landscape, including a thriving heavy metal scene. There are also internationally acclaimed cocktail bars that would fascinate you with their expertise in mixology while making you drunk. If you are more into architecture, you should make a note to visit Casa Rosada, the iconic presidential palace.

Read More: Best Foreign Thrillers of All Time