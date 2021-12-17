Where Was With Love Filmed?

With Gloria Calderón Kellett as the chief creative force, the holiday-tinted romance show ‘With Love’ is a poignant symphony of conflicting emotions. The five episodes follow year-round highs and lows of romance in the Diaz family, as seen in snippets of holidays. The series chronicles five holidays: Nochebuena (Christmas Eve), New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, Independence Day, and Día de Los Muertos.

At the center of the gooey feel-good story lies the fate of four couples: Lily and Santiago, Jorge Jr. and Henry, Sol and Miles, and Jorge Sr. and Beatriz. In a welcome move, the series showcases diverse identities and LGBTQ representations, while the tight-knit family dynamic is one worth devouring. Most of the story unfolds in an urban setting in Portland, Oregon, celebrating Latinx culture and traditions. However, you may have wondered where the series is filmed, and if that is the case, you may rely on us to know more.

With Love Filming Locations

‘With Love’ was filmed in its entirety in Los Angeles, California. Principal photography for the first season commenced on June 10, 2021. Due to its opportune location and importance in cinema history, California has long been the seat of filmmaking in the USA. The state has cutting-edge facilities to aid productions, and the array of skilled cast and crew members bring their expertise to production sets.

Moreover, the hefty tax credit program thrown into the mix by the state government does enough to lure productions to California. Sandra Valde-Hansen took the responsibility of cinematography in the show. Her notable credits include ‘The Back-up Bride’ and ‘Social Animals.’ Marissa Leguizamon served as the production designer. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the series is filmed!

Los Angeles, California

The show’s entirety is filmed in Los Angeles, the movie production capital of the US and one of the most iconic metropolises along the west coast of the state. The production team chose the location due to possible logistical reasons, despite the series being set in Portland, the most populous city of Oregon. However, this is not the first time a Portland-set show has been filmed in Hollywood’s movie production corridor.

ABC’s original detective series ‘Stumptown‘ follows the same path, where most filming is carried out in Los Angeles. Due to the diversity of its neighborhoods and lack of identifiable skyscrapers, Los Angeles has served time and again as other far-flung cities. Moreover, the City of Angels seems to be fervent in romantic imagination, thanks to its breathtaking sceneries and enchanting sunsets. From Griffith Observatory, which features in ‘La La Land,’ to Grand Park in ‘500 Days of Summer,’ Los Angeles has facilitated the cinematic storytelling of love time and again.

