Where Was Without Saying Goodbye Filmed?

Directed by Bruno Ascenzo, ‘Without Saying Goodbye’ (also known as ‘Hasta que nos volvamos a encontrar’ and ‘Backpackers’) is a Peruvian romantic comedy film. The story follows workaholic architect Salvador Campodónico (Maxi Iglesias), who comes to Cusco, Peru, in the hopes of setting up a hotel and meets the free-spirited artist Ariana (Stephanie Cayo). Against the backdrop of beautiful Peru, these two unlikely souls fall in love.

‘Without Saying Goodbye’ is reportedly the first Peruvian film made for the streaming giant Netflix. If you are wondering whether Ascenzo and his team shot the film on location or elsewhere, this is what you need to know.

Without Saying Goodbye Filming Locations

‘Without Saying Goodbye’ was filmed in and around the Peruvian cities of Cusco and Puno as well as in the Ica region. The production began in March 2021 ended in May 2021. According to Ascenzo, the film was made with a 100% Peruvian team. During the production, the filmmakers had to navigate through strict COVID-19-related restrictions. The cast and crew were tested every three days. The crew members almost always had their masks on, taking them off only when clicking photos. In an Instagram post, Ascenzo thanked his team.

“I will always remember everyone who was in this movie. Each person who with their work and effort made this adventure a reality. Cinema is teamwork and without them, without each one of them, no story would reach you [the audience].” Now, let’s look at specific locations in detail.

Cusco, Peru

Cusco (also spelled Cuzco) serves as a major filming location for ‘Without Saying Goodbye. The city is located in southeastern Peru, close to the Urubamba Valley of the Andes Mountains. Cusco is an ancient city. It became the capital of the Incan Empire in the 13th century and remained so until the Spanish conquest in the 16th century. The “City Of Cuzco” became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983. Machu Picchu, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, is located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Cusco. The city is also the capital of the Department and Region of Cusco. So, predictably, the city has emerged as a major tourist destination. Films that have also been shot in Cusco are ‘The Motorcycle Diaries’ and ‘My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done.’

In an Instagram post, Iglesias revealed that Cusco was the first stop for the production team after several weeks of rehearsals in Lima. Filming reportedly took place in San Pedro Market, located at Thupaq Amaru 477, Cusco 08002. On her own Instagram account, Cayo expressed how much she loved filming in the historical city. “We are still here, Cusco beautiful city! So happy and lucky to be filming here, with an amazing team, partners, crew… I’m just so lucky,”

The shooting also took place in various locations across the Cuzco region, including Aguas Calientes, a small town near Machu Picchu. A few scenes from the film were reportedly shot around the town’s thermal baths. Filming reportedly took place on the snow-capped Salcantay Mountain as well. It is part of Cordillera Vilcabamba or the Vilcabamba mountain range, located in the district of Santa Teresa, province of La Convención, Department of Cusco.

Puno, Peru

Multiple scenes of ‘Without Saying Goodbye’ were filmed in the city of Puno, which is also located in southeastern Peru and serves as the capital of the Puno Region and the Puno Province. Important scenes of ‘Without Saying Goodbye’ were filmed at the Plaza Mayor de Puno, located at the heart of the city at Jr. Deustua 458, Puno 21001.

Like in the Cusco region, filming occurred well beyond the city limits in the Puno region. The production team reportedly filmed scenes on and around Lake Titicaca. They also reportedly visited the floating islands of the Uros, the artificial islands made up of an aquatic plant known as the reeds. Built on Lake Titicaca, these islands are home to the Uru ethnic groups.

Ica, Peru

Several crucial scenes were shot in the Department and Region of Ica, located in southern Peru. The cast and crew visited Paracas, a picturesque beach town situated on Paracas Bay. Filming also took place in the Ballestas Islands, located near the town of Paracas, and the Ica Desert or the Ica Valley, nestled between the Andes mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

