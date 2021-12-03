Where Was Wolf Filmed?

Written and directed by Nathalie Biancheri of ‘Nocturnal’ fame, ‘Wolf’ is a psychological drama movie about overcoming obstacles. In this tragicomedy of misfits, ‘1917’ famed George McKay portrays the role of Jacob, who thinks himself to be a wolf trapped in a human body. The disorder, called Species Identity Disorder, sends Jacob to a zoo of a clinic, and he comes to meet others with similar mental illnesses.

They are subjected to drastic curative therapies, but Jacob finds solace in the enigmatic Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp essays the role with grace), who becomes his partner in nocturnal shenanigans. With the experimental therapies going out of hand, can Jacob find his calling? The wild and quirkily endearing adventure unfolds mainly in the clinic and its surrounding places. However, you may be wondering about the locations where the movie was filmed. If that is the case, let us embark upon an investigation.

Wolf Filming Locations

‘Wolf’ was filmed in its entirety in and around locations in Ireland. After facing a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, principal photography commenced in August 2020 and wrapped up in October of the same year. Although the pandemic air created uncertainty for productions, ‘Wolf’ is the first one supported by Screen Ireland to be cleared for filming during the pandemic once the restrictions eased.

Ireland offers breathtaking landscapes, serene urban settlements, and a hefty 32-37% tax credit for film, television, and animation productions. The local government’s enthusiasm has resulted in the gradual prominence of Ireland in the global movie production map. Let us now take you to the specific locations where ‘Wolf’ was filmed!

Dublin, Ireland

The cast and crew filmed extensively in and around Ireland to bring ‘Wolf’ to life. However, they presumably set up a base in Dublin for ease of commute. The majority of the film unfolds in the fictional location of the zoo, which is a symbolic name of the clinic where patients with Species Dysphoria are admitted. The director said in an interview that they were lucky enough to find the perfect location. Some changes in the script were necessary to accommodate the background, and an abandoned swimming pool substituted the original courtyard.

The indoor garden also heightened the claustrophobia of the inside as well as the outside, becoming a key symbol in the film. They filmed most clinic scenes in a derelict hotel in Dublin, presumably the infamous Kilternan Hotel. Additional filming was carried out in Sutton, a residential suburb on the northside of Dublin. The director cordially posted a photo with the filming crew on her Instagram account. The image depicts the “film family” gathered over an extinguished campfire site on a foggy Sunday morning.

