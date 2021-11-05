Where Was Yellowstone Season 4 Filmed?

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, ‘Yellowstone‘ is a Western drama series that follows the day-to-day lives of the Dutton family members led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The family members find themselves in various conflicts while trying to run their family ranch. The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch resides on a hotly contested piece of land that shares its borders with Native reservations and a national park while being constantly on the radar of land developers.

By now, fans of the show must have grown accustomed to every nook and corner of the ranch and will definitely notice some changes to the locations in the show’s fourth season. If you are curious to find out the reason behind these changes, the filming details should provide you with the answers. Here’s everything you need to know about the filming locations of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4!

Yellowstone Season 4 Filming Locations

Principal photography on ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 commenced in August 2020 and was wrapped in November 2020. Additional filming for the season likely took place in early 2021. While previous seasons of the show were filmed in Montana and Utah, production completely shifted to Montana, starting with the fourth season. Filming of season 4 reportedly also took place in Texas. Let’s take a closer look at the show’s exact filming spots.

Darby, Montana

Darby, a town in Montana’s Ravalli County, is the primary filming location of the fourth season. Like prior seasons, Chief Joseph Ranch, located at 125 Appaloosa Trail in Bitterroot Valley near Darby, serves as the stand-in for the fictional Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The real ranch is spread over an area of roughly 2,500 acres and offers a variety of outdoor activities. Since the show’s premiere, the property has become a popular tourist destination.

Missoula County, Montana

Filming of the fourth season took place in parts of Missoula County. Some outdoor sequences were filmed on location in the county seat and namesake town. The cast and crew filmed scenes at Ruby’s Cafe at 2101 Regent Street, Community Medical Center at 2827 Fort Missoula Road, and Missoula County Courthouse at 200 West Broadway Street.

Indoor scenes for the earlier seasons of the show were shot at a production facility in Utah. However, for the fourth season, they were filmed in Missoula County. A warehouse in the Bonner-West Riverside was used as a soundstage to shoot interior scenes.

Hamilton, Montana

The cast and crew visited Hamilton, the county seat of Ravalli County, to film some footage for the fourth season. A high-octane car sequence was filmed in the town, mainly on parts of Second Street and West Main Street. Local spots such as Nap’s Grill and Fords Department Store make an appearance in season 4.

Fort Worth, Texas

Filming for the fourth installment occurred in Fort Worth, a town in Tarrant County. Scenes were shot in the vicinity of Fort Worth Stockyards located at 131 East Exchange Avenue and Will Rogers Memorial Complex on 3401 West Lancaster Avenue.

Weatherford, Texas

The shooting for season 4 also took place in Weatherford, which is a part of Parker County. Mary’s Brazos Cafe, a restaurant at 5090 Tin Top Road, prominently features in an episode. The show’s co-creator Taylor Sheridan is a regular patron of the diner and hand-picked the location for filming.

