Where Was You Can See Everything Filmed?

‘You Can See Everything’ is a true-crime documentary film helmed by Nathan Fielder, in his feature directorial debut, and Lance Oppenheim (‘Primetime‘). The infamous Silicon Valley founder of the defunct health technology company Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, invites a film crew to her rented house, where she lives with her partner, Billy Evans, and their two young children — William and Invicta. As the skeptical film crew, including Fielder and Oppenheim, document the day-to-day life of the notorious entrepreneur 34 days before she begins her prison sentence for defrauding investors, they find themselves getting manipulated by her as she tries to convince the world that she was misunderstood. The portrait of the enigmatic felon is captured mostly in and around Holmes’ house, which serves as an additional character with dark secrets.

You Can See Everything Filming Locations

‘You Can See Everything’ was filmed in California and Texas, particularly in Del Mar, Los Angeles, and Bryan. As per reports, principal photography for the mind-bending documentary spanned about three years, with most of the shooting taking place in April 2023, a few weeks before Elizabeth Holmes began her prison sentence. The project was kept entirely secret, with the crew recording footage for at least 12 hours each day. By the end of the shooting process, the filmmakers’ relationship with Billy Evans deteriorated as he tried to gain control over the project.

Del Mar, California

Before she went to prison in May 2023, Elizabeth Holmes resided in a rented oceanfront house in an ultraprivate gated community called Sandy Lane, located in the beach city of Del Mar, with her partner and children. Fielder explained that they usually shot for 16 hours each day, with him strategically placing multiple cameras in different corners of Holmes’ house in California to cover the entire space and ensure no intricate details were missed. The property consists of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a kitchen, and a scenic view of the beach. Fielder reportedly stayed in a wood-paneled bedroom of the same house during the course of the production.

In an interview with Wired, filmmaker Nathan Fielder talked about shooting the documentary in detail. He explained, “We ended up having this plan where we would come in every morning. We started with two cameras, and we eventually got to three cameras, and we had one that was on a 12-millimeter-wide lens that could get the whole main area of the house. And then we had two other cameras that were on 25- to 250 (millimeter) zoom lenses, so they could go wide, but they could also go really tight. And we’d place them in the far ends of the house. We found these angles where if anything happened at any point in the house, we could not only have it in our wide shot, but then we could get it in close-ups eventually.”

Los Angeles, California

Several pivotal sequences for ‘You Can See Everything’ were also reportedly lensed in the sprawling city of Los Angeles. Situated in Southern California, LA’s bustling streets and neighborhoods were seemingly turned into film sets for multiple outdoor scenes. You are likely to spot numerous landmarks and buildings in the establishing shots, such as the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles City Hall, Venice Beach, and more.

Bryan, Texas

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘You Can See Everything’ also traveled to the city of Bryan, which is the county seat of Texas’ Brazos County. They recorded a few pivotal scenes involving Elizabeth Holmes inside the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan at 1100 Ursuline Avenue in Bryan, a minimum-security federal prison for female inmates, where she has been serving her prison sentence.

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