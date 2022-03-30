Where Was You Won’t Be Alone Filmed?

Goran Stolevski marked his feature directorial debut with ‘You Won’t Be Alone,’ a horror drama film aiming to evoke an eclectic ambiance. The story is set in the Balkan country of Macedonia in the 19th century, tapping into the local mythology and folk beliefs to create a brooding atmosphere of horror. It follows a young witch who roams the secluded forests, but things take a decisive turn as she assails a peasant in the village. Living in the peasant’s body evokes a longing in her to embody the human flesh. Thus, the witch embarks upon a sprawling journey to quench her curiosity, inhabiting human bodies.

‘Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows’ and ‘Lamb’ fame Swedish star Noomi Rapace takes up the central role in the film, alongside a star-studded cast ensemble. The story takes root in the forests and villages of Macedonia, lending a look into the quasi-magical world of the olden times. At the same time, the film revives the 4:3 ratio to reassess its period feel. You may know how difficult it is to create a convincing period ambiance. Thus, if you wonder where the movie was filmed, let us guide you to the places.

You Won’t Be Alone Filming Locations

‘You Won’t be Alone’ was filmed in and around Serbia, especially in the village of Pokrevenik. Filming came under wrap by December 10, 2020. Matthew Chuang, the cinematographer of ‘Blue Bayou,’ took up the duty in the project, while Bethany Ryan, whose previous credits include the art direction of ‘Nerve,’ handled the production design. Although the production is Australian, backed by Screen Australia and Film Victoria, they found an ideal ambiance for the story in far-flung Serbia.

The landlocked country features a range of picturesque locations, from mountains and hills to river basins, to entice productions. Moreover, the government features a lucrative tax credit program, reimbursing up to 30% of qualified expenses for eligible productions that film in the country. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed!

Pokrevenik, Serbia

Most of the filming of ‘You Won’t Be Alone’ took place in Pokrevenik, a sparsely populated village in the municipality of Pirot in eastern Serbia. The location scouts chose the country, looking at the elaborate tax incentives promoted by the Ministry of Culture. The village lies 700 meters above sea level on Stara Planina, the mountain range globally known as the Balkan Mountains, which lends the region its name.

Apart from its untapped natural beauty, the village is characterized by distinct stone houses and stone roofs. The crew comprised more than 150 Serbian nationals, and getting accommodation would be challenging if not for the warm welcome of the villagers.

Slavko Kostadinović, the major of the village, and other residents were duly hospitable to the filming unit. They even let the crew film parts of the movie in their houses, barns, and meadows, while several sequences were captured in the surrounding forests. The production unit made a home out of the village during their prolonged stay there. As an act of gratitude, they helped renovate the old houses and barns, the access road to the building, and the old ambulance house.

Other Locations In Serbia

While the bulk of the sequences was filmed in the village, the team also ventured out on quite a few occasions, capturing the region’s natural splendor. Several scenes were filmed on the Stara Planina Mountain, along the river of Visočica (or Visochitsa), a right tributary of Temštica. Filming also took place in Pakleštica, another mountain village by the Visočica river.

Additionally, the movie also features several glimpses of the Tupavica waterfall. Situated near the Dojkinci village at 1050 meters above sea level, the waterfall freezes during the winter months, showcasing a wondrous landscape for tourists. A crucial sequence was filmed in the Petnička (or Petnica) cave near the Serbian city of Valjevo. Studies have confirmed that the sites near the cave entrance were among the first Neolithic settlements in Yugoslavia.

Read More: Best Witch Movies of All Time