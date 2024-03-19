Nerve (2016): 10 Similar Movies That Deserve Your Attention

Directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, ‘Nerve’ is a thrilling film that delves into the dangerous world of an online game where players perform increasingly risky dares for cash and social media fame. It follows Vee (Emma Roberts), a shy high school senior who joins the game to break out of her comfort zone. Partnering with fellow player Ian (Dave Franco), she quickly becomes caught up in the adrenaline-fueled challenges. As the dares escalate, the line between the virtual and real worlds blurs, leading to intense consequences.

In addition to Roberts and Franco, the ensemble features standout performances from Juliette Lewis, Emily Meade, and Miles Heizer. The 2016 film offers a compelling commentary on the allure of online fame and the risks associated with seeking validation in the digital age. If you enjoyed the adrenaline-fueled exploration of online dares and techno-thrills, here are 10 movies like ‘Nerve’ that you should check out for similar heart-pounding experiences.

10. The Final Girls (2015)

‘The Final Girls’ is a meta-horror comedy directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson where the plot follows a group of friends who find themselves trapped in a 1980s slasher film called ‘Camp Bloodbath’ after a supernatural event. As they navigate the movie’s clichés and tropes to survive, they also confront personal traumas. The cast includes Taissa Farmiga, Malin Åkerman, and Nina Dobrev, delivering both humor and heart. Similarly to ‘Nerve’, ‘The Final Girls’ blurs the lines between reality and fiction, offering a fresh take on genre conventions while exploring themes of friendship, grief, and the power of storytelling.

9. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (2021)

‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions‘ is an encapsulating psychological thriller directed by Adam Robitel. The storyline revolves around a group of survivors from the previous Escape Room who find themselves trapped in a new series of deadly challenges orchestrated by the enigmatic Minos Corporation. As they struggle to unravel the mysteries of their predicament, tensions rise and alliances are tested. Starring Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, and Indya Moore, the cast delivers gripping performances amidst the high-stakes scenarios. Much like ‘Nerve’, ‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its intense puzzles and suspenseful narrative, while also exploring themes of survival and deception.

8. Cube (1997)

In Vincenzo Natali’s cult classic ‘Cube’, a diverse group of strangers awakens to find themselves trapped within an intricate network of interlocking chambers fraught with lethal traps. As they navigate the labyrinthine structure, tensions mount and trust wanes, leading to a desperate struggle for survival. With standout performances by Nicole de Boer, Maurice Dean Wint, and David Hewlett, ‘Cube’ dives into themes of paranoia, morality, and the human psyche under duress. Much like ‘Nerve’, this mind-bending thriller challenges perceptions of reality and human behavior, immersing viewers in a suspenseful maze of mystery and danger.

7. Ready or Not (2019)

In the darkly comedic horror ‘Ready or Not‘, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, a newlywed bride (Samara Weaving) finds herself plunged into a deadly game of hide-and-seek with her affluent in-laws. As the night unfolds, the family’s twisted traditions and murderous intentions come to light, turning her wedding celebration into a fight for survival. With standout performances from Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, and Andie MacDowell, ‘Ready or Not’ offers a satirical yet suspenseful take on marriage, family dynamics, and the pursuit of acceptance. Much like ‘Nerve’, it blends humor with horror, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats until the final twist.

6. Game Night (2018)

In the uproarious comedy ‘Game Night’, directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, a group of friends embarks on what they believe will be a typical game night. However, when the evening takes an unexpected turn and evolves into a real-life mystery involving kidnapping and crime, the stakes become much higher than anticipated. With an ensemble cast including Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, and Kyle Chandler, ‘Game Night’ delivers laughs aplenty while keeping audiences guessing with its clever twists and turns. Like ‘Nerve’, this film offers a wild ride where reality and fiction blur, showcasing the unpredictable nature of competitive games and the bonds of friendship under pressure.

5. Assassination Nation (2018)

‘Assassination Nation’ shares similarities with ‘Nerve’ in its exploration of the dark side of modern society’s obsession with technology and social media. Directed by Sam Levinson, the film follows the residents of a small town as their lives unravel in the aftermath of a massive data hack that exposes their deepest secrets. With an ensemble cast including Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, and Hari Nef, ‘Assassination Nation’ delves into themes of privacy invasion, mob mentality, and the consequences of living in a digitally connected world. Like ‘Nerve’, it serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the dangers of online anonymity and the erosion of personal boundaries in the digital age.

4. Follow Me (2020)

In ‘Follow Me’, directed by Will Wernick, the gripping narrative unfolds as social media influencer Cole Turner (Keegan Allen) and his friends embark on an extreme escape room experience in Moscow. However, what starts as an adrenaline-fueled adventure soon turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse as Cole’s online followers become active participants, manipulating the challenges to terrifying ends. With pulse-pounding suspense and unexpected twists, ‘Follow Me’ explores the darker side of internet fame and the blurred lines between reality and virtual personas. Much like ‘Nerve’, it offers a thrilling commentary on the perils of living life in the public eye and the consequences of seeking validation through social media.

3. Truth or Dare (2018)

In ‘Truth or Dare’, directed by Jeff Wadlow, a seemingly innocent game among friends takes a sinister turn when a supernatural entity begins to manipulate their every move, forcing them to confront their darkest secrets and face deadly consequences. As the line between truth and dare blurs, friendships are tested and alliances fracture under the pressure of the game’s deadly rules. With a cast led by Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, and Violett Beane, ‘Truth or Dare’ delves into the psychological depths of fear and guilt, offering a harrowing journey into the consequences of unchecked desires and the power of collective paranoia. Like ‘Nerve’, it explores the dangers of peer pressure and the unpredictable nature of high-stakes games, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end.

2. Choose or Die (2022)

In the thrilling horror film ‘Choose or Die‘, helmed by director Toby Meakins, a group of unsuspecting college students stumbles upon a mysterious app that presents them with a series of life-or-death choices. As they grapple with the terrifying implications of their decisions, the line between reality and virtuality blurs, plunging them into a nightmarish game where every choice could be their last. Featuring standout performances from Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Scarlett Alice Johnson, and Richard Herring, ‘Choose or Die’ delves deep into the psyche of its characters, exploring themes of survival, morality, and the dark allure of technology. Like ‘Nerve,’ it serves as a chilling reminder of the dangers lurking in the digital realm, where the consequences of our actions can be far direr than we ever imagined.

1. 13 Sins (2014)

For fans of ‘Nerve’, ’13 Sins’ is a must-watch due to its similarly intense and high-stakes premise. Directed by Daniel Stamm, this 2014 thriller follows a down-on-his-luck salesman who becomes entangled in a mysterious game that promises increasing rewards for completing 13 escalating challenges. As the challenges become increasingly dangerous and morally dubious, the protagonist must grapple with the consequences of his actions and the true motives behind the game. With standout performances by Mark Webber, Rutina Wesley, and Ron Perlman, ’13 Sins’ offers a gripping exploration of human nature and the lengths people will go to for wealth and power, making it a captivating choice for fans of the adrenaline-fueled thrills found in ‘Nerve.’

