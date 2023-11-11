Where to Watch Beacon 23 Online? MGM+ and Other Options Explored

Based on the eponymous short story series by Hugh Howey, ‘Beacon 23‘ is a science fiction psychological thriller series that centers upon two people who find themselves trapped inside a secluded lighthouse in space. Created by Zak Penn, the mystery drama show features some popular names in the Hollywood industry, including Lena Headey, Stephan James, Marnie McPhail, Daniel Malik, Carolina Bartczak, and Tara Rosling, as each of their performances elevated the quality of the narrative. The blend of sci-fi with the thrilling elements of the plot keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats through each episode, which is why you might be interested in knowing more about this series.

What is Beacon 23 About?

Set in the 23rd century in space, the narrative takes place in a remote lighthouse that helps the passing intergalactic travelers by serving as a beacon. When Aster Calyx’s ship allegedly crashes, she wakes up inside the lighthouse, accompanied by the lonely beacon keeper named Halan Kai Nelson. As the two get to know each other, Halan has doubts regarding Aster’s intentions, given her ability to keep her real agendas and motives concealed. Wondering whether she is a friend or an enemy, he must stay ready to fight in case she turns into an opponent. If you wish to break the suspense, you must watch the show yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Beacon 23 on Netflix?

‘Beacon 23’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, you can make the most of your subscription and the streaming giant’s massive library by turning to exciting alternatives that it houses, including ‘Lost in Space‘ and ‘The Silent Sea.’

Is Beacon 23 on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Beacon 23’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. However, the streamer more than makes up for it by giving you access to some similar sci-fi shows, such as ‘Avenue 5.’ Even though it is a space comedy, the setting and certain elements of the show have many parallels with ‘Beacon 23.’

Is Beacon 23 on Hulu?

No, Hulu does not house ‘Beacom 23’ in its extensive catalog. But for those wishing to make the most of their subscription, you can turn to other alternatives on the platform, like ‘The First‘ and ‘Stargate Atlantis.’

Is Beacon 23 on Amazon Prime?

‘Beacon 23’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s expansive collection. Alternatively, you can stick to your regular subscription and watch other engaging shows, like ‘The Expanse‘ and ‘Stargate SG-1.’

Where to Watch Beacon 23 Online?

You can watch ‘Beacon 23’ on MGM+’s official website. Moreover, by including the MGM+ add-on, you can stream the show on FuboTV, Philo, YouTubeTV, and Spectrum on Demand. As of now, you don’t have the option to buy or rent the episodes of the sci-fi thriller series.

Read More: Beacon 23: Shooting Locations of the Sci-Fi Thriller Show