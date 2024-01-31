Where to Watch FEUD Capote vs The Swans? Hulu and Other Options

The sophomore round of ‘Feud,’ an anthology series created by Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam, Hulu’s ‘FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans‘ is a female-centric drama series adapted from Laurence Leamer’s critically acclaimed book titled ‘Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.’ Led by the compelling performances of Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, and Calista Flockhart, the second season also features other talented actors in supporting roles, including Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello, and Russell Tovey. Thanks to its gripping story and powerhouse cast, it garnered mostly positive reviews from critics, making many of you eager to learn more about it.

What is FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans About?

The narrative follows a renowned writer named Truman Capote who surrounds himself in the company of society’s most elite women, whom he calls “the swans.” Some of these women are Barbara “Babe” Paley, Slim Keith, C.Z. Guest, and Lee Radziwill, whom he particularly gets close to and betrays by exposing some of their intimate secrets in the form of a fictionalized book, ‘Answered Prayers.’ Following the publishing of the book, Capote is banished from the high society and becomes a target of these women who work toward destroying him. To find out the fate of Capote, you will have to watch the series yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that Netflix doesn’t house ‘FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans’ in its extensive catalog of content. However, thanks to your subscription, you have access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Ratched.’

Is FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans’ is not included in HBO Max’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. Nevertheless, you still have the option to appease your hunger for something dramatic by checking out similar shows that the streamer houses, like ‘Gossip Girl‘ and ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls.’

Is FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans on Hulu?

We bring great news for Hulu subscribers as ‘FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans’ is available for streaming on the platform. You can catch all the episodes right here!

Is FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, you can make the most of your subscription by checking out other alternatives on the streaming giant, such as ‘Melrose Place‘ and ‘Dynasty.’

Where to Watch FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans Online?

Apart from Hulu, you can watch ‘FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans’ on some digital platforms, including DirecTV and YouTubeTV.

