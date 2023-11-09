Where to Watch Foe Online? VOD Options Explored

Taking inspiration from the eponymous novel by Iain Reid, Garth Davis occupies the director’s chair for ‘Foe,’ a science fiction psychological thriller movie that stars Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal, and Aaron Pierre in leading roles. Revolving around a couple living in a secluded farmhouse, the plot takes a turn when an unexpected stranger visits them with a surprising proposal. The thrilling exploration of marriage and identity keeps the viewers hooked from the beginning to the end, which might interest some of you to learn more about this movie.

What is Foe About?

Set in an uncertain world in the near future, the narrative chronicles the marriage between Hen and Junior who farm and live in a secluded and peaceful farmhouse that has been inherited by the latter. The couple’s quiet gets disturbed by the arrival of a stranger who comes with an unusual prospect that is likely to tear them apart. The proposal includes Junior leaving for a large space station while Hen stays in the company of a robot.

Is Foe on Netflix?

No, ‘Foe’ is not included in Netflix’s diverse collection of movies and TV show titles. Nevertheless, you can enjoy other enthralling drama movies on the streaming giant, such as ‘I Am Mother‘ and ‘IO.’ The former is also set in a dystopian world and involves a robot as the world’s extinction approaches, which is similar to the themes and elements portrayed in ‘Foe.’

Is Foe on HBO Max?

HBO Max users will have to look for ‘Foe’ on other platforms because it is not a part of the streamer’s content catalog. However, you can check out iconic alternatives on the platform, including ‘Under the Skin‘ and ‘High Life.’

Is Foe on Hulu?

Even though Hulu does not house ‘Foe’ in its vast content library, you can always make the most of your subscription to watch some thrilling alternatives on the streamer. We recommend you watch ‘2067‘ and ‘Mother/Android.’

Is Foe on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Foe’ is available on Amazon Prime but only for purchase; you can rent or buy the movie here. Moreover, you can use your regular plan to watch similar films like ‘Interstellar.’

Where to Watch Foe Online?

‘Foe’ has been released in theaters, but you can also buy or rent ‘Foe’ on VOD platforms like Vudu, AMC on Demand, YouTube, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. But if you wish to have a more immersive viewing experience, you can watch it in your nearest theatres. Thus, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

