Where to Watch Ted TV Show Online? Peacock and Other Options Explored

Based on the two movies ‘Ted’ and ‘Ted 2,’ Seth MacFarlane created a spin-off set in the early 1990s that gives us a glimpse into the earlier days of the titular teddy bear. Marking the third installment in the ‘Ted’ franchise, the comedy series revolves around Ted as he lives with the Bennett family and gets involved in all kinds of troubles with John Bennett. While MacFarlane gives voice to Ted, other talented actors play pivotal roles, including Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, and Giorgia Whigham. If you are a fan of the stuffed bear and his outlandish behavior, you might be eager to learn more about this show.

What is Ted About?

Set in 1993, the plot focuses on Ted, an animate teddy bear who resides with his owner John Bennett, who wished him into existence, and his family in Massachusetts. In the Bennett family, Ted has to deal with John’s father Matty, his mother Susan, as well as his cousin Blaire. When the family begins to grow tired of Ted’s bizarre behavior, they force him to go to school with John and educate himself. However, it backfires on John as he gets bullied for still having a stuffed bear. In case you want in on the hilarious adventures of Ted and John, here are all the ways you can watch the show!

Is Ted on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Ted’ in its expansive collection of movies and TV shows. However, you can access some hilarious alternatives, such as ‘That ’90’s Show‘ and ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.’

Is Ted on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Ted’ is not a part of HBO Max’s massive library. Nevertheless, you can appease your hunger for watching something funny by checking out similar shows that the streamer houses, such as ‘Young Sheldon‘ and ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’

Is Ted on Hulu?

Hulu more than makes up for not including ‘Ted’ in its content library by providing subscribers with other comedy shows. If you want to get your funny bone tickled, you can check out other such movies on Hulu, including ‘Abbott Elementary‘ and ‘Malcolm in the Middle.’

Is Ted on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Ted’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. But instead of getting disappointed, you might want to make the most of your subscription by turning to other alternatives, like ‘Everybody Hates Chris.’

Where to Watch Ted Online?

‘Ted’ has been released exclusively in Peacock, which means you can catch all the episodes on its official website. Besides that, there is currently no other option for you to watch the Seth MacFarlane creation online. Thus, we suggest you subscribe to Peacock and get access to the comedy series instantly.

