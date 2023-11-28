Where to Stream The Holdovers? VOD Options Explored

‘The Holdovers‘ is a comedy-drama movie that revolves around a history teacher who is forced to stay back for the holiday season and babysit a bunch of students who have nowhere to go to celebrate Christmas. Helmed by Alexander Payne, the film features brilliant onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa, Carrie Preston, and Gillian Vigman. Upon its premiere, this hilarious yet deep tale between the teacher and his students was well-received by the critics. Deemed as a beautiful yet bittersweet story, the movie is likely to intrigue many of you, making you want to learn more about it.

What is The Holdovers About?

Set in 1970 in New England, the plot takes us to the Barton Academy boarding school where a cranky history teacher named Paul Hunham is enlisted to stay back on campus to chaperone a group of students who have nowhere to go. During the break, as Paul spends more and more time with the students, he develops an unlikely bond with the troublemaking student Angus Tully and the school’s head cook who is going through a tough time following her son’s demise in Vietnam. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch it yourself!

Is The Holdovers on Netflix?

No, ‘The Holdovers’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, thanks to the streaming giant’s massive catalog, you have the option to enjoy other alternatives using your subscription, such as ‘Where the Tracks End‘ and ‘Outside In.’

Is The Holdovers on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘The Holdovers’ on other platforms as the comedy-drama movie is not included in the streamer’s library. Alternatively, you can choose to watch similar movies on the platform, such as ‘Good Will Hunting‘ and ‘1, 2, 3, All Eyes on Me.’

Is The Holdovers on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘The Holdovers’ is not included in the platform’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. But fret not, you can turn to similar comedy films on the streamer, including ‘The Rewrite.’

Is The Holdovers on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘The Holdovers’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you have the option to buy or rent the Alexander Payne directorial on the streaming giant. To learn more about the same, you can head over here! For regular subscribers, there are several other alternatives that might keep you entertained. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘St. Vincent.’

Where to Watch The Holdovers Online?

‘The Holdovers’ has been released in theatres and a few VOD platforms at the moment. You can purchase the movie on Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. However, if you are keen on catching the drama on the big screen and getting an immersive experience, you can check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

