Where is Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Filmed?

Based on Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and the 1971 film ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,’ Netflix’s ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket’ is a reality competition show that brings together a group of lucky contestants with a chance of a lifetime to enter Wonka’s retro-futuristic Chocolate Factory. After finding the coveted golden ticket, only twelve players enter the factory, each accompanied by a partner of their choosing. Inside the factory, the participants must compete in a series of physically and mentally challenging games.

Besides the games, the contestants must also be ready to navigate Wonka’s tests and temptations that challenge their moral compass. As the players embark on an adventurous journey through the unpredictable dreamscape, they must strategize and overcome all the tests that come their way to advance to the next rounds. In the end, only the last remaining contestant gets their hand on Wonka’s life-altering prize. The competitive games unfold within Willy Wonka’s fictional Chocolate Factory, which features colorful, unusual set designs suited to the retro-futuristic themes.

Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Filming Locations

Production on ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket’ takes place in Australia, particularly in Queensland and New South Wales. According to reports, principal photography for the debut season of the competition series commenced in October 2025 and continued for about four weeks before concluding in November of the same year. The production supported over 210 local jobs in Queensland and injected an estimated $17 million into the local economy by hiring the state’s finest creatives.

Queensland, Australia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket’ were lensed in Queensland, in northeastern Australia. To bring the dreamscape of Wonka’s Chocolate Factory to life, the filming unit utilized the facilities and talents of Village Roadshow Studios on Entertainment Road in the suburb of Oxenford. Home to a total of nine different soundproofed sound stages, the film studio also consists of three water tanks, nine construction workshops, twelve air-conditioned production offices, and wardrobe and laundry facilities. The production team seemingly took over a few sound stages and constructed the game sets for different challenges featured in the reality series.

New South Wales, Australia

For taping the grand exterior of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, the cast and crew members traveled to the south of Queensland to the state of New South Wales. The White Bay Power Station on Robert Street in the suburb of Rozelle, located in the inner west of Sydney, served as a prominent production location for ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket.’ The former coal-fired power station was redressed with banners and signs of Wonka and transformed into the fictional chocolate factory. After being inactive for several years, it was reopened for the 2024 Sydney Biennale art exhibition.

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