Are Whitney and Lennie From My Big Fat Fabulous Life Still Together?

The Whitney Way Thore special reality television show, ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life,’ takes on an interesting journey of the protagonist’s daily life. Whitney’s distinct characteristic as a “fat woman” owning her attributes proudly and standing up for body positivity is well appreciated on the show. She originally rose to fame when she decided to show her amazing dancing skills while working as an on-air producer of the radio show ‘Jared & Katie in the Morning’ on 107.5 KZL of Greensboro, North Carolina. The video titled “A Fat Girl Dancing” on YouTube went viral helping her to spread the idea of positive body image and acceptance.

Whitney Thore’s dating life has been one of the important focuses of her reality show. She has had quite a few relationships over the 9 seasons of the show, which is now also renewed for the 10th season. One of her key relationships at the beginning was with her then-boyfriend Lennie Alehat. The couple remained the centerstage for around a year and their strong dynamic made their fans wonder if they’re are still together. A recent sudden visit by Lennie further increased this confusion, but here’s everything you want to know about the couple!

Whitney and Lennie’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life Journey

Whitney went on her first date with Lennie in season 2 of the show in September 2015. Lennie Alehat is an artist and painter who promotes his work on social media and gets paid by commission. Over the course of seasons 2 through 4, he attained a fair amount of recognition and, it must be said, he expressed a desire to paint Whitney’s portrait too. The couple appeared to have tremendous chemistry and moved forward quickly when they started dating soon after their first date. Whitney even wanted to move in with Lennie, but a game night with her friend Buddy and his then-girlfriend made Whitney reconsider their relationship. However, the pair finally split up in season 3, August 2016, following an alleged infidelity debacle.

Even though they crossed paths a few more times after that, they were always amicable, and Whitney was always complimentary of Lennie. But in season 8, Lennie paid a surprise visit to Whitney’s home only because he was nearby, raising the possibility of their reconciliation once more. He continued by saying that he wanted to make sure Whitney was okay after learning about her breakup with her ex-boyfriend Chase. This eventually led to him revealing that he still had some feelings for her.

Additionally, their most recent Instagram images together heightened their followers’ interest in a possible reconciliation. In one picture, Whitney and Lennie are flaunting outfits from the 1980s while perhaps shooting for ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life.’ The other showed Whitney posing in a tropical setting with Lennie and her brother Hunter. So, the question remains, are Whitney and Lennie back together, or are they just good friends working together?

Are Whitney and Lennie Still Together?

No, Whitney and Lennie do not seem to be together. After his sudden visit to her doorstep, nothing more happened in the season between Whitney and Lennie. And, it is important here to note that season 9 saw Whitney introduced to a French guy with whom she began a shaky but eventually proper relationship. She met him on a language exchange app and slowly got to talking and eventually started being in a long-distance relationship. The last episode of season 9 in November 2021, gave viewers a peek into her decision to finally visit “The Frenchman” in Paris after dating on-again-off-again for some time. She later announced her relationship publicly via an Instagram post and a few travel pictures captioned, “I spent six weeks in Paris. I did fall in love. I am in a relationship and I’m incredibly happy!”

However, the season 10 preview shows Lennie’s presence back in the show, making Whitney confused about their dynamic. While Whitney is seen questioning Lennie about why he chose to dance with another lady instead of her in an exclusive Season 10 sneak peek scene posted by People. Later in the video, she states, “Lennie may do what he wants, I’m not jealous.” The season’s synopsis also mentions this, where it reads, “Things get tricky for Whitney when she mixes her professional and personal life by hiring her ex-boyfriend, Lennie, to help with her online fitness videos.”

Nevertheless, although Whitney acknowledged that it can be confusing, she did reassure that she is still with her French boyfriend, whose identity remains under wraps due to his preference. She confirmed saying, “I just really want to clear up, though. Like, our relationship is not even weird. It’s not even inappropriate. Of course, luckily my boyfriend is very not jealous and very not worried about you at all. I showed him a picture of you and he was like, ‘Oh, never mind. I’m fine.'”

When asked by Lennie if they were in an open relationship she entirely disagreed and said that the only thing open in their relationship is her heart. Although she did not post many pictures with him recently it is mainly because they are dating long-distance and he lives in Paris. Thus, we can again assure that Whitney and Lennie do not seem to be together and are only working buddies featuring in the new season.

