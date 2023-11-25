Whitstable Pearl Renewed For Season 3 at Acorn TV

Acorn TV has renewed the British crime drama series ‘Whitstable Pearl‘ for a third season. The shooting of the same is set to commence in Kent, England, in March 2024. Series developer Øystein Karlsen continues to serve as the head writer, with writers Mike Walden, Rachel Flowerday, and Alastair Galbraith forming the writers’ room. David Sant, whose directorial credits include the episodes of ‘Significant Other’ and ‘Spitting Image,’ will helm multiple episodes of the third round.

In the second season of the show, the picturesque town encounters a series of gripping mysteries that keep Pearl, along with her partner Mike, on their investigative toes. The season kicks off with a tense search for a missing child named Kruz, who is hidden in the trunk of his father Dan’s car. As accusations of kidnapping unfold, Pearl teams up with Mike to unravel the truth. Meanwhile, Mike, nursing a broken ankle, becomes embroiled in a neighbor’s suspected night terrors, suspecting a sinister plot. Molly’s inheritance dispute takes a dark turn with threatening notes and a murder, casting suspicion on Whitstable’s residents.

The intrigue engrained in the season deepens as Pearl delves into the motives behind a housekeeper’s attack on a reclusive movie star and the peculiar events at Dolly’s house, uncovering a blend of mysteries that keep both the town and our protagonists on edge. The installment culminates in a wedding celebration turned crime scene, where Pearl finds herself entangled in a murder investigation, challenging her to unravel the web of secrets and deception in Whitstable.

As the series gears up for its third season, viewers can anticipate another riveting chapter in the lives of Pearl and Mike as they navigate a fresh wave of mysteries in their quaint coastal town. With the previous round leaving behind a trail of unsolved enigmas, season 3 promises to delve even deeper into the intricacies of Whitstable’s secrets. From missing children to suspicious night terrors, and inheritance disputes to unexpected murders, the upcoming season may continue to unravel the layers of suspense woven into the fabric of this picturesque community. As Pearl and Mike tackle new cases, viewers can expect a captivating blend of suspense, drama, and the unique charm that defines ‘Whitstable Pearl,’ leaving them eagerly anticipating each revelation and plot twist in the unfolding narratives.

Kerry Godliman (Pearl Nolan), Howard Charles (DCI Mike McGuire), Frances Barber (Dolly Nolan), Isobelle Molloy (Ruby Williams), Sophia Del Pizzo (Nikki Martel), and Rohan Nedd (Charlie Nolan) form the main cast of the show. They are expected to return to the third season, along with a group of new faces.

Kent is a flourishing entertainment production center for British projects, with significant contributions to films like ‘Red, White & Royal Blue‘ and ‘The Great Escaper’ over the past year. Notably, the previous two seasons of ‘Whitstable Pearl’ were also filmed in the region.

