Who is Allie in When Calls the Heart? Who Plays Her?

‘When Calls the Heart‘ is a drama TV series based on Janette Oke’s eponymous book. Developed by Michael Landon Jr., it follows Elizabeth, a young teacher who travels to the small town of Coal Valley. Her arrival proves to be a turning point in the lives of the residents, who are still reeling from the aftermath of a tragic coal mining accident.

While interacting with an array of different characters, Elizabeth not just experiences love and loss, but also gains invaluable friendships and pupils. This includes young Allie Grant, the niece of handsome Mountie Nathan Grant. Though Elizabeth chooses Lucas over him to be with, she still shares a sweet equation with her student Allie. Here is everything to know about her. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is Allie Grant?

Allison AKA Allie Grant comes to Hope Valley (previously named Coal Valley) with her maternal uncle Nathan, who is posted as a Mountie in town. She lost her mother Colleen at the age of four and was subsequently abandoned by her father. Thus, Nathan stepped in and became her legal guardian. Ten-year-old Allie first steps foot in town in season 6 episode 5, titled ‘Surprise,’ and becomes infamous for her mischievous nature.

On her first day of school, Allie decides to skip school and lands in the Queen of Hearts Saloon, where Lucas tries to coax her to attend her classes by teaching her a fun card trick. Though she agrees to go back to school, she disrupts the class while Elizabeth is teaching and tries to fool the other students into giving her money through the card trick. An appalled Elizabeth then tries to counsel the young girl and helps Nathan bond with her.

Allie struggles to make friends due to Nathan’s constantly on-the-move job but gradually begins to warm up to Hope Valley with Elizabeth’s support. She befriends Opal especially, who helps her when Nathan is away for work. In season 7, Nathan’s estranged father Archie comes to Hope Valley to try bonding with his granddaughter. However, his son is opposed to the idea as he not just left his family due to gambling, but was also jailed multiple times for theft. Hence, Nathan wishes to keep Archie away from Allie.

Seeing the tense situation in the Grant family, Elizabeth helps Archie prove that he is a reformed man and Nathan finally reconciles with him. Just as Allie begins to settle into Hope Valley in season 8, another trouble arrives in the form of her father Dylan, who had deserted her as a toddler. When he threatens to take her away, Nathan decides to adopt his niece officially. But Dylan agrees to leave quietly only if he is paid $10,000, and hence Nathan is forced to borrow money from Lucas.

Dylan further robs and assaults his brother-in-law when they meet alone, but luckily, gets arrested. Eventually, Nathan adopts Allie with Bill’s help and they make Hope Valley their home. Later, she helps smoothen out the differences between her uncle and Lucas. As season 8 ends, Nathan confesses his love to Elizabeth, which she doesn’t reciprocate. While he decides to stay back in town, his niece goes to visit her grandparents temporarily.

In season 9 episode 5, titled ‘Journey into Light,’ Allie returns to Hope Valley with her uncle and develops a crush on her classmate Robert. As she tries to attract his attention, she shares her feelings with Nathan and ends up addressing him as her father lovingly. Pleasantly surprised at this, he wholeheartedly accepts her as his daughter and is glad to have her back after a long time.

Who Plays Allie Grant?

Actress Jaeda Lily Miller plays Allie Grant. Born on October 13, 2006, the young actress entered the film and TV industry at age 6, by voicing the character of Priya in the animated TV series ‘Max & Ruby.’ Jaeda is best known for her performance as Kaylie in the TV series ‘Some Assembly Required’ and Hayley in the movie ‘The Christmas Secret.’ Her other notable projects include the movies ‘A Cookie Cutter Christmas,’ ‘Midnight Sun,’ ‘Love Under the Stars,’ and ‘Christmas in Evergreen,’ as well as the voice of the character Greta in the animated TV series ‘StarBeam.’ Apart from acting, Jaeda is also a talented drummer.

