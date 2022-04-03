Who is Minnie Canfield in When Calls the Heart? Who Plays Her?

Created by Michael Landon Jr., ‘When Calls the Heart‘ is a period drama TV show. It is based on Janette Oke’s eponymous book and revolves around the residents of a Frontier town called Coal Valley, whose lives change upon the arrival of Elizabeth Thatcher, a spirited young teacher. With time, she not just warms up to the townsfolk and helps them, but also ends up finding love and purpose. Furthermore, she finds more dynamic women like herself, such as Minnie Canfield, Joseph’s wife. Curious to know more about her? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is Minnie Canfield?

Minnie and Joseph Canfield are an African American couple who arrive in Hope Valley (AKA Coal Valley) in season 8 episode 4, titled ‘Welcome to Hope Valley.’ They are accompanied by their son Cooper and daughter Angela, who is visually impaired. The family moves into Henry Gowen’s cabin on the outskirts of town and Elizabeth welcomes them sweetly. When she discovers that Angela is an exceptionally gifted pianist, she encourages Minnie to send the kids to school.

However, Minnie has always homeschooled the children and refuses to enroll them in school as she feels that it wouldn’t cater to Angela’s special requirements. Moreover, she is overly protective of her children as their family has been a victim of severe racial discrimination and injustice in the past. Nonetheless, Elizabeth refuses to budge and works on trying to convince Minnie, who takes up a job in the meantime at Abigail’s Café with Bill and Clara.

After the Steel Foundry buys the cabin, the Canfields move into town and Joseph works as a handyman and also becomes the town’s Pastor upon Minnie’s advice. On the other hand, she and Elizabeth team up to teach Angela from a book written in Braille, but she fears for her daughter’s safety after a minor mishap. Finally, Minnie changes her mind after seeing the spectacular Graduation Day at Elizabeth’s school and agrees to send Angela to the next session.

Unfortunately, school inspector Augustus Landis comes to town bearing bad news that Elizabeth is ineligible to teach visually impaired students like Angela and that her admission may cause the school to be shut down. Despite many hiccups, Minnie sends Angela and Cooper to school and all their classmates walk with them on their first day to show solidarity. This impresses Mr. Landis and he temporarily allows Angela to attend school.

As season 8 ends and Clara and Flynn depart from Hope Valley, Minnie’s responsibilities at the café increase. Although, troubles begin brewing in the Canfield household in season 9, as Cooper and Joseph begin having friction due to the former’s increasingly rebellious behavior. Minnie becomes the mediator between them and patiently tries to explain Cooper’s troubled mind to his father.

The young boy is rather angry at how Angela lost her vision due to being refused treatment due to racism, which prompted the Canfields to leave town. Gradually, Minnie patiently guides Joseph on how to deal with their son and also tries to help a troubled Henry Gowen. In season 9 episode 5, titled ‘Journey into Light,’ she displays the ultimate kindness when she invites Mr. Landis for dinner, even after the tense situation he has caused her children.

Mr. Landis is rather surprised at Minnie’s graciousness, and her gesture is effective in moving him a bit about approving Angela to attend school. Thus, Minnie is not just a fierce mother and supportive wife but also proves to be a resilient and god-fearing person, who chooses to be selfless despite the world’s cruelty.

Who Plays Minnie Canfield?

Actress Natasha Burnett essays Minnie Canfield. Born in Surrey, UK, she debuted at age 19 in the live concert show ‘The Magic of Motown.’ She then studied for a year at the National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA) in Sydney, Australia, and moved to Vancouver subsequently. In addition, the talented performer has trained at the Sydney Dance Company and The Royal College of Music.

Natasha commenced her TV career with the TV series ‘Rogue Files: Reparation’ and has starred in several television commercials, plays, and short films. She is best known for her performance as Athena in the TV series ‘UnREAL’ and Ronnie in the movie ‘The Bridge’ and its sequel ‘The Bridge Part 2.’ Some of her other renowned works include the movie ‘Love at First Bark’ and the TV show ‘iZombie.’ Besides acting, Natasha is also an accomplished dance and electronic musician.

