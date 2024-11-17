Anna Curry: Where is Fotis Dulos’ Friend Now?

‘Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery’ as well as NBC’s ‘Dateline: A Life Interrupted’ captures the details of the baffling 2019 missing case of Jennifer Dulos. This mother of five suddenly just vanished on May 24, 2019, after she dropped her children at school. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, immediately became the suspect, along with his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis. However, despite several arrests, subsequent charges, as well as court proceedings against this duo, the person who ended up receiving much limelight was Fotis’ new alleged girlfriend Anna Curry. She has mostly been referred to as his friend, but some records do suggest they were together.

Anna Curry Stood by Fotis Dulos During Some of His Darkest Times

It was back around 1999 when Duke University graduate Anna Curry met Fotis Dulos at a New York City finance firm. She was the one who signed a $3 million assurance note to Palmetto Surety Corporation that insured Dulos’ bond money. According to various reports, she paid $147,000 in cash to avail his $6 million bond following his arrest. This was with the assurance of paying more money in installments until 2021. Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos’ attorney, then said, “It is my understanding and belief these were old friends who developed a friendship years ago at work, and out of loyalty to that friendship, she has assisted Mr. Dulos. We should all be lucky enough to have such a loyal friend.” However, there have also been some reports that claim that Anna Curry was Dulos’ girlfriend.

Anna was supposedly living with Fotis Dulos at his residence, around the time he killed himself. On the day of his suicide attempt, he had allegedly sent her to the bank to withdraw money. In subsequent police reports, post-Dulos’ death, she stated that she was originally supposed to drive Fotis to the court that day for his emergency bail hearing. Despite this, he insisted that she go to the bank before they left. She then stated that at 10:59 AM, she got a call from a breathless Fotis telling her that he was leaving, as he was late for the hearing. Curry then said that she reached back to the house to find computers that were supposed to be in his car, still in the house. In any case, she assumed he’d forgotten it. She also brushed off, seeing what was possibly a Tylenol PM medication bottle.

Anna also did not pay any attention to the garage and drove to the court for the hearing. However, on the way, one of Fotis’ attorneys, Smith, called her to ask about where Fotis was as his GPS tracker indicated that he was still at home. Later reports suggest that Anna knew by then what possibly happened. Allegedly, she asked Smith to call 911, which, based on the statement given by her, he refused to do, in fear that Fotis removed the GPS tracker. This allegation was denied by Smith. By the time she got back to Fotis’ house, the police officers were already there. At the end of his suicide note, he had written, “Above all, Anna Curry, I am sorry for letting you down and not continuing the fight.”

Anna Curry is Moving Forward to the Best of Her Abilities

Although Anna came into the limelight primarily as Fotis Dulos’ friend, reports soon began alleging that she was actually dating him at the time of his death, primarily owing to the fact they lived together. Interestingly, she never confirmed or denied the dating rumors, although she was responsible for paying about $147,000 in bail money to help him get out of prison. However, quite unfortunately, he attempted to die by suicide in January 2020, and although his attempt wasn’t immediately successful, the accused passed away on January 30, 2020, due to the injuries he sustained.

At the time of Fotis’ death, Anna was living with him in the same house, but she reportedly had no idea about his suicidal ideations. Nevertheless, in the months following Fotis’ death, Anna chose to embrace privacy and rarely made any statements in public. She even began deactivating her social media accounts, one by one and seemingly detested the publicity she received in the wake of Fotis’ death. Additionally, her LinkedIn profile indicates that she left her job as a product manager at LP Financial as it became difficult for her to remain under the radar and keep her personal issues under wraps.

Nevertheless, as per reports, Anna resurfaced in May of 2021, when she filed a lawsuit in federal court, demanding the return of $147,000 that the bail bond company reportedly owed her. On the other hand, the company is looking to get the claim dismissed as they believe that Anna does not have a reason to ask for the money back as the bond was never really declared bad. From the looks of it, the case is still being decided in court, with reports claiming that Anna still resides in North Carolina, where she works in a Financial Services Company.

