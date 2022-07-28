Who is Chandler Kinney? Everything we Know About Pretty Little Liars’ Actress

Chandler Kinney is an actress, singer, dancer, and producer, best known for her portrayal of Willa on Disney Channel’s ‘Zombies 2.’ After beginning her career as a dancer at a very young age, Chandler moved on to enter the world of movies and TV shows with the 2012 film ‘Battlefield America.’ She has since continued to charm the audience with a string of interesting and captivating projects like ‘The Haunted Hathaways’ ‘Lethal Weapon’ and the ‘Zombies’ films. Over the years, Chandler managed to make her mark in the entertainment industry through her impressive performances.

Therefore, it is not surprising that she got chosen as one of the main cast members in ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,’ which serves as a sequel to the popular 2010 ABC Family/Freeform teen drama ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ The series carries on the premise of the original and follows a group of high school students caught up in a murder investigation in their town of Millwood. Chandler Kinney portrays Tabitha Hayworth, a fan of horror movies with an enigmatic background. In case you’re a fan and are curious to know more about the young personality, we have got your back. Here’s what you need to know!

Chandler Kinney’s Age, Family, and Background

Born on August 3, 2000, Chandler Kinney hails from Sacramento, California. Just a year after she was welcomed into the world, her family moved to Los Angeles, Southern California. With five members in her immediate family, the 21-year-old has a rather close-knit family. She views her mother, Taryn Kinney, as her greatest strength. Taryn is a producer, strategist, and writer and has had a significant role in her daughter’s career decisions. Chandler never fails to express her gratitude for her mother on her social media platforms.

In a birthday post in 2020, Chandler professed her love for her mother and explained their close bond. She wrote, “Y’all already know what day it is…it’s the queen’s birthday!!! everyone’s second mom, the most caring person I know, and forever my partner in anything and everything I tackle. there’s no one I’d rather have by my side. y’all know her, y’all love her 🥰 and i’m infinitely grateful for her. looking forward to more crazy moments with you.” Chandler is also pretty close to her father, Dan Kinney, her two older brothers, Justis and Brendan Kinney, as well as her grandparents.

As per reports, the young actress is the cousin of the late rapper Juice WRLD. Even after achieving so much at such a young age, Chandler is close to her family. Speaking of them, she told American Teen Mag, “…My parents and brothers have operated as the best support system I could have ever asked for. My mom actively works as my personal business tactician, continuously planning action and managing my career. My brothers and dad have made many sacrifices in order for me to pursue my dreams and I will forever be grateful for their generosity.”

As far as her educational background is concerned, Chandler finished her primary education seemingly being “homeschooled.” Yes, a teacher used to visit her once every week. Following which, the young girl finished her “schoolwork” either from home or while acting on the set of FOX’s show ‘Lethal Weapon.’ She graduated from Oak Park Independent School in 2018, where she was crowned the “Prom Queen.” In May 2018, Chandler announced that she would do her higher studies at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles).

In her free time, Chandler loves to travel and explore different locations around the world, particularly with her mother AKA her “partner in everything.” She also actively participates in the causes she believes in, such as the Black Lives Matter Movement. Chandler is also a committed volunteer with Homes4Families, a group that strives to create Enriched Neighborhoods for veteran families that are on a limited budget.

Chandler Kinney’s Profession

An interesting fact about Chandler is that her dream was to become a dancer. Thus, she started taking dancing classes when she was only 3-years-old. Talking about her use of dancing skills in the ‘Zombies’ film series, the actress told J-14, “I actually started dancing before I was even acting. I started when I was three years old and at my peak, I was dancing 30 hours a week, so I was so excited to get to do something where I could incorporate that skill.” She is also proud of learning the skill from the internationally recognized choreographer, Debbie Allen, at Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

Chandler worked on two television advertisements and an online ad for one of the biggest clothing brands, GAP. The experience she gathered during the GAP commercial campaign pushed her to pursue acting. In an interview with Refinery, Chandler said, “I loved my on set experience and I thought maybe I could do this. So I started taking acting classes just for commercials, then I just fell in love with it. I fell in love with the craft of acting. The rest is kind of history.”

Chandler made her debut in 2012 as Chantel in Chris Stokes’ dance movie ‘Battlefield America.’ In 2013, she went on to appear as Ally McKinley in the TV movie ‘Company Town.’ In the same year, she made her mark in ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘90210’ as Older Julia and Olivia, respectively. Chandler also portrays Mirabelle in the 2014 Nickelodeon series ‘The Haunted Hathaways.’ She went on to star as Vanessa in ‘Girl Meets World,’ Catherine Dillman in ‘Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street,’ and Monique in ‘K.C. Undercover,’ before appearing in ‘Lethal Weapon’ as the recurring character of Riana Murtaugh.

After carving a place for herself by appearing as Riana from 2016 to 2019, Chandler was cast as Willa in ‘Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2,’ which changed her career trajectory. The young woman bagged the chance to portray the role in the subsequent film ‘Zombies 3,’ as well as the shows ‘Zombies 2: Wolf Tales,’ ‘Addison’s Moonstone Mystery’ and ‘ZOMBIES: Addison’s Monster Mystery.’ Fans of the actress will also see her lending her voice for the very role in the upcoming ‘ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series.’

Owing to her compelling performances, Chandler was roped in to play Tabitha ‘Tabby’ Hayworth in the show ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.’ The actress appeared in various music videos, including “Baby Ariel: The New Kid in Town” and “Telling Myself” with Joshua Bassett, another Disney star. Additionally, she is a writer and producer for the upcoming mini-series ‘Across the Pond.’

Is Chandler Kinney Dating Anyone?

From what we can tell, Chandler Kinney is most likely not in a romantic relationship. She has a full schedule between her UCLA coursework and her blossoming acting career. The 21-year-old currently appears to be occupied with her latest endeavor, ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,’ and does not seem to have much time for anything else. She also spends her time traveling with her family and friends to various locations, including cities in Europe.

Additionally, the dancer and actress continues to be active in Chandler’s Friends, a charitable organization dedicated to improving the lives of young children. Therefore, we would like to reiterate that the stunning Chandler Kinney is a happily single woman who is very active and succeeding in her fantastic career.

