Who is Chanel Ayan’s Husband? Does She Have Kids?

After the massive success of the ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise, the minds behind the reality series franchise decided to venture outside the United States of America. The new location for another iteration of the popular format was none other than the dazzling city of Dubai. Located in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai is perhaps the most popular tourist destination in the middle east and is home to many wealthy residents. ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ features several such residents who are ready to show the world how the elite of Dubai lives.

One of the most recognizable faces in ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ is Chanel Ayan. The Kenyan model has made a name for herself in the African and Middle-Eastern modeling industry. The charming beauty captivated the fans ever since the first trailers for the reality show were released, thanks to her personality and impressive career. Many are curious about the personal life of the supermodel, especially her relationship status and children, due to the nature of the reality show. Luckily for them, here’s everything we know about the same.

Chanel Ayan’s Husband

Chanel Ayan met her husband Luca Salves when she moved to Brazil, where she had relocated to further her modeling career at 17. Luca himself is a model and artist in the entertainment industry and hails from the USA. “I’m married, and I’m very proud of that because it was my first love and the only person I have ever been with. I met him when I was 17, he was 22, and we got married,” Chanel told Nigerian Tribute.

Both Chanel and Luca were soon married in a simple ceremony, and the supermodel was quite happy with the whole affair. “My wedding was the simplest wedding you can ever imagine. 15 people in Brazil, some were my friends, and some were my husband’s, and my wedding dress was 20 dollars,” she reminisced. Chanel then elaborated that the most important thing for her was the ability to spend the rest of her life with the man she loved and cherished.

After getting married, Chanel and Luca initially moved to the USA. However, due to their work, the two often relocated from country to country. After a while, the couple decided to settle in Dubai, where they have now lived for 18 years. Chanel’s love and appreciation for her husband are blatant for the world to see. The couple has been together since their struggling days and has supported their respective partners through thick and thin. As of the first season of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai,’ Chanel had been married to Luca for more than 22 years.

Chanel Ayan’s Children

After moving to Dubai, Chanel and Luca had a son named Taj Salves. Now a teenager, Taj has followed in his parents’ footsteps and made a name for himself in the modeling industry. As a proud mother, Chanel takes every opportunity to gush about her son’s performance and is perhaps one of his biggest cheerleaders. “We have a 14-year-old boy that also models, does a lot of campaigns in Dubai,” Chanel shared in 2019.

Taj has worked for several prominent names, including Toyota, and was even featured in Vogue Arabia. Chanel also has high hopes for her son’s love life and has shared her own wisdom regarding the topic with Taj. We wish the happy family all the best in their lives and hope for their continued success.

