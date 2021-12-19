Who Is Claire Dutton in 1883? Is She Dead or Alive?

‘1883‘ follows James Dutton and his family as they travel through the Great Plains in hopes of settling down in a land that is safer and prosperous than Texas of the 19th century. The series is a prequel to ‘Yellowstone,’ which focuses on the Dutton family in the present day. The saga of the Duttons spans over a century, and ‘1883’ introduces us to many new faces in the family.

One member of the family, Claire Dutton, gets relatively less screen time in the show’s first two episodes. Therefore, we are sure viewers must be curious to learn more about her. Here’s everything you need to know about Claire and her fate in ‘1883.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is Claire Dutton in 1883?

Claire Dutton is the sister of James Dutton and the sister-in-law of Margaret Dutton. She is a widow whose husband died of an unknown cause before the start of the series. Claire has a daughter, Mary Abel, whom she gives a rigorous upbringing. Clarie also expresses a constant dislike for Margaret and James’ parenting of her niece, Elsa. She insists that Elsa must be tamed and treated more strictly. Claire is not very fond of her brother’s plan of uprooting the family and going on a nomadic trip in search of prosperity.

Actress Dawn Olivieri essays the role of Claire in the series. Olivieri was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, and began her acting career in 2004. She has supporting roles in films such as ‘Den of Thieves‘ and ‘American Hustle.’ Her credits also include appearances in popular television shows such as ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ ‘Heroes,’ and ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ Some viewers will definitely recognize Olivieri as Monica Talbot from ‘House of Lies,’ wherein she appears opposite Don Cheadle.

Is Claire Dead or Alive?

In the second episode of ‘1883,’ Claire is present near the camp on Trinity River, where the caravan is preparing for their journey. A group of cowboys led by Clyde Barker arrogantly enter the campsite so their horses can drink water from the river. Perceiving them to be hostile, Claire hurls rocks at the cowboys, angering the armed men. The group shoots and kills numerous innocent people, including Claire’s daughter. Claire becomes inconsolable after the death of Mary.

By the episode’s end, the convoy prepares to head towards the North. However, Claire refuses to travel with the group and decides to remain by her daughter’s grave. James tries to convince her otherwise, but Claire relents. She explains that she has nothing left to live for and no longer wishes to bear the burdens of life, especially the kind James has chosen. Therefore, Claire ends her own life by shooting herself. Claire’s death marks the first on-screen chronological death of a Dutton family member. It also foreshadows the dark times that the family is about the face in the future.

