Who is Jennifer Nettles’ Husband? Does She Have Kids?

The multi-talented Jennifer Nettles rose to fame after becoming the lead vocalist of Sugarland. Since then, she has dipped her feet in everything from acting, judging, activism, producing, and building a successful solo career. After proving her mettle in the world of music, the singer-songwriter has taken up the responsibilities of the host of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife,’ the CW’s reality show with a rustic theme.

On the show, Jennifer helps four farmers find a wife by cross-questioning them, cracking jokes, and spicing up the show with her charismatic persona. However, the talented chanteuse is known for not publicizing her personal life, but the fans can’t get enough of her. If you share the same sentiment and want a glimpse into Jennifer’s married life, then we’ve got you covered!

Jennifer Nettles’ Ex-Husband

As per reports, Jennifer married Todd Van Sickle, the former owner of Eddie’s Attic (a live music venue) in Decatur, Georgia. The duo reportedly dated for two years before tying the knot in February 1998. Their wedding was a private ceremony with no pompous celebrations to avoid unwanted attention. Their marriage lasted for nearly a decade, but they separated due to unstated reasons in 2007. In an interview, Jennifer spoke about getting married and divorced in private, away from the spotlight, because the whole ordeal was sacred to her, and she wanted to keep the details to herself.

Jennifer Nettles’ Husband

Jennifer Nettles is happily married to Justin Miller for over a decade now. The two first met sometime in 2006 during a music video shoot for the song “Want To” by Sugarland, wherein Justin briefly appears in the video where he is sleeping next to his future wife. At the time, Jennifer was married to Todd. It was only a few years after Jennifer and Justin’s first meetup that the two started dating. A few years into their relationship, the Sugarland lead singer married Justin, an entrepreneur and former model, in the presence of their close friends and family.

The couple opted for a private wedding on November 26, 2011, reportedly at the Blackberry Farm in Tennessee, where they took their vows in front of a beautiful sunset view. She wore an Alexander McQueen gown while walking down the aisle at a chapel in the Smoky Mountains’ foothills. Their honeymoon was delayed due to Jennifer’s prior commitments. Jennifer had to perform live during the Grammy Nomination Concert and host the CMA country special. Nonetheless, we’re sure the two had a memorable time.

Jennifer Nettles’ Kid

On December 6, 2012, a year after Jennifer and Justin’s marriage, the couple welcomed their son Magnus Hamilton Miller. They were overjoyed to have a new family member who lit up their world right before Christmas. The couple gave a joint statement in an interview where they conveyed their excitement about sharing time together as a new and happy family. She also spoke about enjoying her last trimester but also being slightly uncomfortable at the same time.

After Magnus turned 5, Jennifer tweeted on Mother’s Day from her now-deleted account. She wrote, “So much love and joy on my first Mother’s Day! A very Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mamas.” She seemingly planned a brunch for the day and took naps to relax and have some quality time with her loved ones.

In an interview, Jennifer shared her excitement about being a mother and said, “He’s super, super sweet. We made a deal before he was born. I said, ‘Look, you can cook as long as you want, as long as you come out and latch like it’s your job and have a sweet demeanor.’ He kept his part of the bargain!” While Magnus was still a toddler, he accompanied his mother on the tour bus, traveling with her because he had to be breastfed.

After 10 years, it is evident that the family is still going strong, enjoying every Halloween and Christmas together. In a heartfelt post on May 9, 2021, Jennifer posed with her mother and son and penned a beautiful caption. She wrote, “One is the Mama who made me, One is who made me a Mama. My “bookends” as I call them. Hug all your loves tightly today, no matter the relation or connection. And thank you to all the women who have loved and nurtured me along the way, my sweet Mama here most of all. I love you!”

Jennifer’s professional life is quite hectic and demanding, but she flawlessly manages it with her home life and responsibilities. Moreover, she has always kept her personal life away from the public eye, and it’s a rarity to see her give any updates about the same. Having said that, we really hope to see Jennifer flourish both personally and professionally all while finding enough time to spend with her family!

Read More: Landon Heaton From Farmer Wants A Wife: Everything We Know