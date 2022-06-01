Who is Lesa Milan’s Husband? Does She Have Kids?

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ is another feather in the ‘The Real Housewives’ set in the city of Dubai. The reality show features several wealthy housewives from the Middle-Eastern jewel, with their lives and struggles as the focus. Thanks to the entertaining members of the series, the viewers gain an insight into how the elite of the city lives. Most of the people who are a part of the Dubai iteration of the reality show are well-known women who have flourishing careers.

One of the most intriguing members of the show is Lesa Milan. Both an entrepreneur and designer by profession, she has worked with stars like Katy Perry, Gigi Hadid, Khloe Kardashian, and Beyonce. Many of her fans are curious about Lesa’s personal life. Who is her husband, and does she have any children? Here’s all you need to know about the same.

Lesa Milan’s Husband

Lesa Milan is married finance to officer Richard Hall. The Jamaican woman had traveled around the world before settling in Miami, Florida. While there, Lesa met her future husband in a popular nightclub. The two instantly hit off and felt an instant connection. The next morning, Richard picked Lesa up in a Rolls-Royce Phantom car for what would become a beautiful journey to the Bahamas.

The fairytale romance of Lesa and Richard led the man to invite his girlfriend to be a part of his Christmas celebrations alongside his family. The two traveled across the United Kingdom before deciding to get married. On January 1, 2014, the two got hitched after 5 months of dating. After getting married, the couple settled down in Dubai and started their family.

Both Lesa and Richard have never been shy about showing their love for their partners. Their social media handles are littered with appreciative posts for each other. It is easy to deduce that the couple is more than happy with each other. We hope that their happiness stays strong in the future.

Lesa Milan’s Children

On June 27, 2014, Lesa and Milan welcomed their eldest child to the world. Named Maximillian Hall, the boy brought immense joy to the young couple. Lesa was more than eager to share pictures of her new family with her followers and share her joy. Lesa and Richard welcomed their second son, Sebastian Hall, their second son, on June 2, 2016. The new addition to the family was more than welcome and cherished by the husband and wife. Following the two boys, Kristian Hall, their youngest child, was born on June 9, 2019.

Through her Instagram posts, Lesa has been more than eager to share what her family is up to. Her appreciation for her family and her faith in God is evident for her fans to see. The family of five is a significant part of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ and brings immense joy to the viewers of the show. We wish Lesa and her family all the best in their lives and hope they have a happy and healthy future.

Read More: TV Shows Like The Real Housewives