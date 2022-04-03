Who is Rick Harrison’s Wife? Does He Have Kids?

‘Pawn Stars‘ is a long-running reality TV series on History Channel which chronicles the activities of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, a family-based business in Las Vegas, Nevada, that has been running since 1989. It was co-owned by Richard “Old Man” Harrison and his son Rick Harrison, till the former’s death in 2018. Presently, Rick AKA “The Spotter” manages the shop with his son Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison and Corey’s close friend Austin “Chumlee” Russell.

The popular show has been entertaining the audience since 2009 with the unique items and clients that come to the shop as well as the witty manner in which Rick and his staff deal with them. Thus, fans are quite curious to know more about what things are like off-screen with Rick, especially his family. Let’s find out more about him, shall we?

Rick Harrison’s Ex-Wives

Born on March 22, 1965, in Lexington, North Carolina, Richard Kevin Harrison, or Rick, is the third child of Richard Benjamin and Joanne Rhue Harrison. At the age of 17, he and his girlfriend Kim were expecting their first child together but unfortunately, she had a miscarriage. The couple got married in a private ceremony in 1982 and share two sons named Corey and Adam together. Rick and Kim got separated in 1985.

In 1986, Rick married his second wife Tracy, whom he met on a blind double date. In his memoir ‘License to Pawn,’ he shares that he met her eight or nine months after his first divorce. His friend was dating her cousin and took him along on one date. After dating for six months, Tracy moved in with Rick and immediately connected with his sons Corey and Adam. Eight months later, they got married, and she not just raised the boys like a hands-on mom, but also helped her husband with the business.

As per Rick’s memoir, Tracy was extremely popular with the customers at the shop due to her good taste and patience. She worked in the store until the couple welcomed their son Jesse in 2003, and after around 25 years of marriage, she and Rick got divorced in 2011. Not much is known about the reasons for his separation from both Kim and Tracy, and they have since remained out of the public eye. In 2011, Rick met Deanna Burditt, a well-known lawyer and media personality.

A year after their first date at the Aureole Restaurant in Las Vegas, Rick proposed to Deanna at the same place on February 14, 2012. They tied the knot on July 21, 2013, at Laguna Beach, California, with close friends and family in attendance. Dianna has three daughters from her previous marriage, and Rick shared in a 2012 interview that they all got along well. “It’s perfect symmetry… I’ve got three boys. She’s got three girls. We’re basically the Brady Bunch.”

Sadly, Rick and Deanna filed for divorce in July 2020 and reached a settlement agreement in September 2020. According to TMZ, Rick stated in their legal documents stated that had irreconcilable differences due to contrasting tastes, views, and mental dispositions. However, he still considers Deanna’s daughters his own.

Rick Harrison’s Girlfriend

Rick Harrison is presently dating Tauna Harris, a Las Vegas-based realtor and interior designer. Though not much is known about how and when the couple met, Rick sometimes posts pictures on Instagram with Tauna. She first appeared on his feed in February 2022. Tauna likes to travel and frequently posts pictures of her work projects and her trips on social media. Moreover, she regularly shares design tips on her blog. Rick and Tauna are relatively private about their relationship and prefer the focus to be on their work.

Rick Harrison’s Kids

As mentioned above, Rick shares two sons, Richard Corey Harrison and Adam Harrison, with his first wife Kim Harrison. Born on April 27, 1983, Corey began working at the shop with his father and grandfather at the age of nine. He is presently the manager of the shop’s day-to-day operations and was given a 5% partnership in the business in 2012. In addition, he is one of the main cast members of ‘Pawn Stars’ along with his father and best friend Chumlee Russell.

On the personal front, Corey married his high school sweetheart Charlene in 2009 but the couple got separated in 2015. He has a son named Richard Benjamin Harrison, with his second wife Korina “Kiki” Harrison. Corey and Kiki wed in May 2017, and subsequently got divorced in September 2018, due to busy work schedules. Their son was born in October 2018.

Rick’s second son Adam Harrison was born in 1985 and prefers to remain away from the limelight. Though he did work with his family at the shop, he has refrained from appearing on the show. As of 2016, Adam was working as a plumber. Rick also has a third son, Jake, with his second spouse Tracy, who was born in 2003. The young adult first appeared with his family in season 18 episode 12 of ‘Pawn Stars,’ while working a summer job at the shop. Though he is learning the ropes of the business from his father and brother, it is unclear whether he wishes to pursue it full-time ahead.

