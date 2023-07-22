Who is Rob Cameron? Who Kidnapped Jemmy in Outlander?

After returning to the future from the eighteenth century in Starz’s historical series ‘Outlander’ season 7, Brianna “Bree” Fraser MacKenzie starts to work as an inspector at a dam near Lallybroch. On her first day, she meets Rob Cameron, one of the employees working at the dam. When Brianna asks him to show a site, Rob and his friends lock her up in a tunnel. In the sixth episode of the season, Rob introduces himself to Brianna’s husband Roger, and expresses his wish to get closer to their family, making us intrigued about the character. Well, here’s everything you need to know about Rob! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is Rob Cameron?

In the fifth episode of the seventh season, Brianna joins her new workplace and meets Rob Cameron, a worker at the dam. Rob is a typical 20th-century man who doesn’t want a woman as his superior, controlling him and his mates. He thinks that he can control Brianna by bullying her, which leads him and his friends to lock her up. Even after disrespecting Brianna, he doesn’t feel any guilt and uses the incident to further mock her. Brianna, upon getting tired of his mocking, threatens to fire him if he cannot respect her and her position as his superior.

Rob is also the uncle of one of Jeremiah “Jemmy” MacKenzie’s classmates. When Roger teaches Gaelic at Jemmy’s school in the sixth episode of the season, Rob attends the class along with his nephew. Rob takes a special interest in Roger and Brianna’s family and seemingly forces the teacher to invite him for dinner so that he can get closer to the MacKenzies. He also happens to read Roger’s journal, in which he details the things that happen in his life. Roger tries to convince Rob that the same is a novel but the latter seems unconvinced about the same.

Chris Fulton, who is known for playing Rience in Netflix’s historical series ‘The Witcher,’ plays Rob in the show. Fulton also plays Karl in ‘The Lazarus Project,’ Sir Phillip Crane in ‘Bridgerton,’ Euan Bruce in ‘Outlaw/King,’ Max in ‘Succession,’ etc.

Who Kidnapped Jemmy?

Jemmy’s kidnapping is an important development in ‘An Echo in the Bone,’ the seventh novel of Diana Gabaldon’s ‘Outlander’ novels, which serve as the source texts of the series. In the novel, Rob Cameron kidnaps Jemmy. In the novel and the show, after Brianna and her family’s journey to the 20th century, James “Jamie” Fraser hides a box of gold in a cave he used to visit with his grandson Jemmy for his daughter to use in times of need. In a letter, Jamie informs the MacKenzies that Jemmy knows the location of the gold if they ever want to take the box from the hiding spot.

While reading Roger’s journal, Rob must have learned about Jamie’s letter and the hidden gold located in a secret spot only Jemmy knows. Rob must have proposed having dinner with the MacKenzies because he wants to know more about the hidden gold, possibly from Jamie’s letter. Once he gets into Lallybroch, he may search for the same and realize that Jemmy is the key to the gold. In ‘An Echo in the Bone,’ Rob steals the letters and kidnaps Jemmy to find out the location of the cave. Roger and his relative William “Buck” MacKenzie think that Rob kidnapped the former’s son and went to the past, only for them to travel through the stones.

Rob then locks Jemmy up in the same tunnel he locks Brianna up. In the absence of Roger, Rob confronts Brianna and demands her to make her son reveal the location of the gold. Meanwhile, the little boy gets onto a train and passes through the portal Brianna discovers inside the tunnel in the fifth episode of the season.

